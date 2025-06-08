/NBK 111: Nandamuri Balakrishna and Gopichand Malineni to reunite for second time?

Good news for Balayya fans as the actor will be collaborating with director Gopichand Malineni. The filmmaker has officially announced the film which is tentatively titled NBK 111.

Nandamuri Balakrishna and Gopichand Malineni's reuniting for NBK 111

Gopichand Malineni took to his X handle and shared a poster announcing the film. Along with the poster, the caption read, "The God of Masses is back...and this time, we're roaring louder!. Honored to reunite with Nandamuri Balakrishna Garu for 2nd mass celebration together- NBK 111. This one's is going to be HISTORIC! Backed by the passionate force #VenkataSatishKilaru garu under @vriddhicinemas".

Soon after the news spread like wildfire and excited fans flooded the comment section. One user wrote, "The massive combo is back". Another user wrote, "Waiting for the God of Masses Balayya"."All the best sir, expecting a lot more this time", wrote the third user.

For the unversed, NBK 111 will be on a grand scale by Venkata Satish Kilaru, who is currently handling the pan-Indian film Peddi. This announcement comes ahead of Balakrishna's birthday and marks a second collaboration.

Nandamuri Balakrishna and Gopichand Malineni's previous collaboration

The duo had worked together in Veera Simha Reddy, which was released in cinemas on January 12, 2023. The film also starred Chandrika Ravi, Honey Rose, Duniya Vijay, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Shruti Haasan among others.

Made on a budget of Rs 100 crores, the film garnered positive reviews and fared well at the box office.

Nandamuri Balakrishna was last seen in Telugu period-action drama Daaku Maharaj, written and directed by Bobby Kolli and produced by Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinemas, and Srikara Studios. It was released on January 12, 2025, and raked in good figures. The film also featured Bobby Deol. Shraddha Srinath, Pragya Jaiswal, Sachin Khedekar, and Praveen among others.