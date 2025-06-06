Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya dance off at Akhil Akkineni's Baraat Ceremony

Photos of Naga Chaitanya and his father Nagarjuna dancing at Akhil Akkineni’s baraat are now going viral. Akhil is all set to tie the knot with Zainab Ravdjee today. The couple got engaged in a private ceremony on November 26, 2024, at the Akkineni residence in Jubilee Hills.

A wedding steeped in family legacy

The wedding venue is Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, a location rich in Akkineni family history. Founded by Akhil’s grandfather, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, it also hosted Naga Chaitanya’s wedding, making it a symbolic choice for the celebration.

Nagarjuna’s busy slate

Nagarjuna has a packed year ahead. He will be seen next alongside Dhanush in the social thriller Kuberaa, directed by Sekhar Kammula. He also plays a key role in the much-anticipated action thriller Coolie, which stars Rajinikanth and is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Coolie is currently in post-production and set to release on August 14, 2025. The film, centred on gold smuggling, also marks Aamir Khan’s Tamil debut with a special cameo. The ensemble cast includes Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, and Junior MGR. Pooja Hegde is also confirmed to appear in a cameo role.

With a massive budget of ₹400 crores ($46.6 million), Coolie is among the most expensive Indian films to date. Meanwhile, Nagarjuna is also rumoured to appear in Jailer 2, the sequel to the 2023 blockbuster. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film is currently in production and is rumoured to feature an ensemble including Shiva Rajkumar, Nandamuri Balakrishna, and Mohanlal.

The filming for the movie began in March 2025 and is expected to wrap in December. The cinematography for the film will be helmed by Vijay Kartik Kannan, edited by R. Nirmal, and music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Jailer 2 does not have an official release date but is expected to hit the big screen in 2027.

