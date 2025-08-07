Kapil Sharma's cafe in Canada attacked again; Lawrence Bishnoi gang member claims responsibility

Kapil Sharma's cafe in Canada has been targeted in a shooting incident for the second time in a month. The Kap's Cafe, located in Surrey in Canada, was riddled with at least six bullet holes early on Thursday morning. The cafe was attacked earlier in July. The recent attack has once again reignited concerns over rising violence and extortion threats in the area, local media has reported.

Kapil Sharma's Canada cafe attacked



Six bullet holes were found in the cafe. Shattered glass and damaged windows marked the scene as Surrey Police arrived at the scene. The Police have begun their investigation. The motive for this second attack remains unclear.



The firing reportedly took place in the early morning of Thursday, and residents in the neighbourhood were woken up by the sound of gunfire. Speaking to CityNews 1130, local resident Bob Singh recalled, “I saw it from my patio. I heard shots fired, like five or six shots, and then the cops came.”



Another resident, Michelle Gaucher, also said, “At 4:35 a.m., we were woken up to eight gunshots — it was not fireworks. And then I got up with the dogs and I could hear sirens in the area. It was the same distance away from where that Kap’s Café was shot up a couple of weeks ago,” she said. “When I drove by, it was closed off for about a block and there were emergency vehicles there.”

Goldy Dhillon claims responsibility

Hours later, Goldy Dhillon, an alleged member of dreaded gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang claimed responsibility for the attack. In a social media post, Goldy stated that the attack was carried out as a warning to the comedian and even threatened that the next attack may take place in Mumbai, where the comedian stays and works.

Second firing incident in the last month



The popular comedian's cafe had been attacked earlier in July, just days after it first opened. In that incident, bullets were fired while some staff members were inside. No injuries were reported. No arrests were made at the time, and authorities had not identified a motive. Back then, a video of an unidentified man firing from a car outside the cafe went viral on social media.