/Himesh Reshammiya is the only Indian in Bloomberg's most influential pop stars list, Beyonce ranks first

Iconic singer-composer Himesh Reshammiya is the only Indian to be included in Bloomberg's ranking of the world's most influential pop stars. The list, published on Thursday, features some of the biggest names in the music world, including Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish, Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, and Post Malone, among others. Beyonce has topped the list. Among renowned musicians from across the world, India is represented by the one and only Himesh Reshammiya. The singer-musician, who has been giving his viewers multiple hits throughout his three-decade-long career, is now part of the elite Pop Power List.

Himesh earns a spot on the Bloomberg list



Bloomberg published the list on Thursday, which featured a ranking of the world's most influential pop stars. While Beyonce topped the list in sequential order, Himesh Reshammiya was in the 22nd rank. Other names on the list included J-Hope, Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Bad Bunny, Lady Gaga, Katseye, and Shakira.

Himesh took to his Instagram Stories to repost congratulatory messages from fans and industry friends on achieving this massive feat.

More details



In July, Himesh Reshammiya performed in Delhi for thousands of fans. The crowd joined in as he sang iconic songs like Tera Suroor, Jhalak Dikhla Ja, Hookah Bar, Aashiqui Mein Teri, and more. Singers Pragati Nagpal, Arjun Tanwar and Maahi also performed along with him to some of his hit numbers.