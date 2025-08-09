/Final Destination 7 moves forward with Bloodlines writer penning the script

Death will return! It has been confirmed that Final Destination 7 is moving forward, with Bloodlines co-writer Lori Evans Taylor being brought on to work on the script for the next instalment in the fan-favourite horror franchise. The series has enjoyed a revival following the release of Final Destination: Bloodlines earlier this year. The movie not only became one of the most critically well-received entries in the franchise but also the highest-grossing, taking in a whopping $285.3 million worldwide.

What is Final Destination about?

Each Final Destination movie follows a group of teenagers who narrowly escape a catastrophic event after one of them has a sudden premonition. However, Death soon comes after them, taking them out one by one in gruesome and seemingly accidental ways. In Bloodlines, a college student finds herself in a race against time to save her family after experiencing a recurring nightmare of her grandparents' death. This leads her to uncover a long-forgotten family secret.

The Final Destination film series began in 2000 and quickly gained cult status. Bloodlines is the sixth instalment in the franchise and was directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein. The franchise has grossed over $946 million worldwide.

What to expect in Final Destination 7

Craig Perry, Sheila Hanahan Taylor, Jon Watts, and Dianne McGunigle will be producing Final Destination 7. It remains to be seen if Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein will return to direct or if the studio goes in a different direction.



While it is too early to speculate about the plot of the next movie, there is a strong chance it will explore some of the intriguing lore surrounding Death that was hinted at in Bloodlines. One thing remains certain: fans are in for more fun and gory death scenes that will outdo the last.