/Park Hyung-sik's best k-dramas, movies: Jurors, Hwarang, Doctor Slump and more

Park Hyung-sik is one of the popular South Korean actors, known on a global level. He first began his career with music, but then later shifted to acting, and since then, there has been no looking back. Here are a few of the K-dramas and movies he has been part of.
South Korean actor Park Hyung-sik gained recognition for his significant acting skills, showcasing versatility and a willingness to explore diverse roles. From Strong Girl Bong-Soon to Happiness, the actor has come a long way in the showbiz industry. Let's check out his popular performances.
The historical drama tells the story of an over-ambitious queen who refuses to step down from the throne. Hwarang, a group of warriors, gets trained to protect the kingdom.
The show is based on the story of Bong-soon, who gets hired as a bodyguard to Min-hyuk, a video game company's CEO. When she finds herself falling in love with her employer, she gets torn between him and her childhood crush, Guk-doo.
The show tells the story of a young couple, belonging to families with contrasting backgrounds, who must navigate through various societal restrictions and fight against the norms held by the chaebol families.
The medical show set in the backdrop of a hospital tells the love story of burnt-out doctors who run into each other again during the lowest moments of their lives, and their reunion may spark an old rivalry or ignite a new romance.
The show tells the story of Seo Dong Ju, who works as a leader in the chairman's secretary's office at Daesan Group. He hides his elaborate and passionate ambitions deep within his mind. His ultimate goal is to entirely consume Daesan Group when he has the chance.
The courtroom film is the story of eight citizens, the first jurors in South Korea's legal history, who are randomly selected to examine a matricide case that appears to have been resolved due to the existence of apparently conclusive evidence.
The romantic film is the story of a woman with a visual impairment and the man who grows to love her after they meet in a photography club.