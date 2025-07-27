/War 2, Dhurandhar and Son of Sardaar 2 and more: Major Bollywood movies releasing in 2025 second half

The first part of 2025 was filled with drama, comedy, and thrills. While some movies captured the audience's hearts, others failed to make an impact at the box office. It all started with Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, which became the year's first hit. Other films released this year included Salman Khan's Sikandar and Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par. The second part of the year began with a bang, thanks to Mohit Suri's Saiyaara, which turned out to be a super hit. With this strong start, we take a look at all the major movies scheduled for release in the second half of the year, including Hrithik Roshan's War 2 and Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar.

Dhadak 2

Release date: 1 August

Directed by: Shazia Iqbal

Cast: Triptii Dimri, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Zakir Hussain.

Get ready to dive into the world of love with Dhadak 2. The spiritual remake of Pariyeum Perumal, the movie will revolve around Vidhi and Neelesh (Triptii & Siddhant), who are deep in love with each other. However, they face social obstacles due to their caste barriers.

Son of Sardaar 2

Release date: 1 August

Directed by: Vijay Kumar Arora

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan

Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur's much-anticipated Son of Sardaar 2 is set to hit the theatre in August. The movie marks the return of Devgn's character, Jassi, who, after surviving in Punjab, is stuck in Scotland in a bizarre new situation. The chaos begins when Jassi is unexpectedly asked to pose as the father of one of Rabia’s friends. What follows is a hilarious rise to get the girl married.

War 2

Release date: 14 August

Directed by: Ayan Mukerji

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani

The battle is set to begin, and this time it's going to be action-packed. Featuring Kiara, Hrithik and NTR in key roles, the movie has Hrithik reprising his role of Kabir from War, while Jr NTR will play the antagonist in the film. The plot details of the movie have been kept under wraps.

Baaghi 4

Release date: 5 September

Directed by: A. Harsha

Cast: Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, Harnaaz Sandhu

Tiger Shroff is back as Ronnie! The fourth instalment of the movie has been announced with the release date and the first look posters of Tiger and Sanjay Dutt, who is new in the series. Looking at the thrilling posters, the fans' anticipation for the fourth part is sky-high. The action-thriller will be directed by Kannada filmmaker A Harsha, who will make his Bollywood directorial debut. Sajid Nadiadwala produced the film under the Nadiadwala Grandson banner.

The Bengal Files

Release date: 5 September

Directed by: Vivek Agnihotri

Cast: Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Puneet Issar, Pallavi Joshi, Mohan Kapur.

Helmed by Agnihotri, the movie marks the final part of the trilogy, which includes The Kashmir Files and The Tashkent Files. It is based on the horrific 1946 Great Calcutta killings.

Jolly LLB 3

Release date: 19 September

Directed by: Subhash Kapoor

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Amrita Rao, Huma Qureshi and Annu Kapoor.

The third instalment of the much-loved franchise will bring Akshay and Arshad together. In the much-awaited courtroom drama, they will star as rival lawyers. Many details of the plot are not known yet.

Dhurandhar

Directed by Aditya Dhar

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, Sara Arjun