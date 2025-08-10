/War 2: Advance booking begins, new promo of Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR dropped

War 2 is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films of Bollywood. Fans are eager to watch Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani together on big screens. With big-budget spectacle, stunning visual effects, and grand cinematography, it's just a week before the action-thriller hits the screen. To make it more hyped, makers have dropped a new promo. In addition to this, the advance bookings of the film have also begun. Let's delve into the details.

Report of advance bookings of War 2

As per the Sacnilk report, the advance booking of War 2 commenced from today in Hindi, while Telugu and Tamil versions will open for bookings on August 11. In Telugu states (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana), the bookings for the Hindi version will open on August 11, after receiving permission for the ticket price hikes.

Reportedly, the makers are all set to bring it on 5000-plus screens in Hindi, including an exclusive release across premium formats in IMAX, 4DX, ICE, and Dolby Cinema, making it one of the widest releases of all time. The North Indian market will be dominated by War 2 as far as showcasing is concerned.

A new promo was dropped by the makers of War 2 and fans are going gaga over it. One user wrote, “This promo hits harder than a bullet”. Another user wrote, “Already booking”. “Where was this video till now”, wrote the third user.

The makers have planned the release of the much-anticipated sequel in Hindi and Telugu at Dolby Cinema sites in North America, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait, along with other markets across the globe.

All about War 2

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is the upcoming action thriller, which is based on a script written by Shridhar Raghavan and Abbas Tyrewala. It is the sixth installment in the YRF Spy Universe and sequel to 2019 film War, which featured Tiger Shroff, Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor.

War 2 will feature Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana and Anil Kapoor in key roles. This film will mark Jr NTR's Bollywood debut and is touted to play the role of antagonist.