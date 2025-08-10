/Music composer Amaal Mallik opens up on fallout with T-Series head Bhushan Kumar

Amaal Mallik, the elder son of popular singer-music composer, has delivered several hit tracks for films that include Roy, Ek Paheli Leela, and Jai Ho, among others. Recently, the singer grabbed the attention of netizens after his announcement of cutting ties with his family, and now he has revealed his fallout with T-Series head Bhushan Kumar and his professional relationship with him as well.

What is the main reason for Amaal Mallik cutting ties with the T-Series head?

In an interaction with Shardul Pandit, he said that he refused to compose a remix for T-Series, due to which his professional terms with Bhushan Kumar were damaged. Amaal Mallik also revealed that despite the bitterness in the relationship, he considers Bhushan Kumar as his father figure in the music industry.

"It’s like a very stepfather–stepson relationship. Salman Khan launched me, but Bhushan Kumar held my hand and took me to the biggest movies and production houses purely on the belief in my talent. He’s completely responsible for Amaal Mallik becoming Amaal Mallik," he said.

Amaal Mallik admitted that his decision to turn down remix projects had its risks. He said, "When I left Bhushan's hand, he left mine. He continued remixing without a care. My parents were scared, my friends were worried, and I was also in a dilemma about it. But I know he has a soft corner for me. When a man is very big, there are people around him who will spit venom at him.

Amaal insisted that despite his differences with him, he never behaved disrespectfully. I've never said, 'Ja, yeh picture nahi kar raha'rudely, I have always been respectful".

All about Amaal Mallik

Amaal Mallik made his debut as a composer in 2014 by composing three songs for Salman Khan's Jai Ho, followed by the song Naina in Khoobsurat starring Sonam Kapoor and Fawad Khan in lead roles. He gained recognition after he composed songs for MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.