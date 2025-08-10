/Sholay 50th anniversary: Amitabh Bachchan-Dharmendra's cult classic 4K restored version to re-release in Toronto

Ramesh Sippy's iconic film, Sholay, featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra in lead roles, will be completing 50 years since its release on August 15. To mark the milestone of the 1975 cult classic, the Film Heritage Foundation has announced that its restored 4 K version's screening is scheduled in Toronto. However, fans have different reactions to this announcement.

Fans react to Sholay's 4k restored version re-release in Toronto

The Film Heritage Foundation, in collaboration with Sippy Films, took to its official Instagram handle to announce the celebration of the 50th anniversary of Sholay. Along with the poster, the caption read, “Indian cinematic epic ‘Sholay’ (1975), directed by Ramesh Sippy, celebrates 50 years with the North American Premiere of the restored version at the 50th edition of the TIFF Toronto International Film Festival! This special screening will take place on September 6, 2025, at a gala event at the 1800-seater Roy Thomson Hall, befitting the legendary status of the film. The film has been restored in 4K by Film Heritage Foundation in association with Sippy Films Pvt. Ltd.”

However, with this announcement, it has left Indian fans disappointed, and they took to the comment section to express their views. One user wrote, "Bring it to India". Another user wrote,

"When will it be released in India? This ought to have a countryside release!". "This should be shown in India and everywhere and in the UK, Leeds. It's not fair. I'd love to see it and am in the UK", wrote the third user.

Sholay's world premiere of restored verison in Italy

The Toronto Film Festival is not the first place to premiere Sholay. Before this, one of the greatest films from Indian cinema got its world premiere at Italy's Il Cinema Ritrovato Festival in Bologna on June 27.

This premiere at the open-air screen in Bologna's Piazza Maggiore marks the first time the audience saw the original ending and previously deleted scenes that were cut during the widely distributed theatrical version.

For the unversed, the restoration project involved working with rare materials found in film archives in Mumbai and London, and the final version was created with the help of experts in Italy and support from the British Film Institute.