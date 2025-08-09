LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Bollywood
  • /Sholay at 50: Did you know Ramesh Sippy's directorial enjoy a historic run at THIS theatre for five years?

Sholay at 50: Did you know Ramesh Sippy's directorial enjoyed a historic run at THIS theatre for five years?

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Aug 09, 2025, 15:11 IST | Updated: Aug 09, 2025, 15:11 IST
Sholay at 50: Did you know Ramesh Sippy's directorial enjoyed a historic run at THIS theatre for five years?

Cast of Sholay Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Post release of Sholay, did you know this film featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Amjad Khan, Dharmendra, and Hema Malini enjoyed a run in cinemas for five straight years. 

One of the iconic films ever made in Indian cinemas, Sholay, will celebrate its 50th anniversary on Independence Day. The success of any movie earlier was measured by how long it ran in theatres. Did you know that Sholay, helmed by Ramesh Sippy, which was released in 1975, ran for straight five years in Mumbai.

Which theatre in Mumbai did Sholay enjoy a run of five years?

Sholay has been labelled as one of the best films ever made in Bollywood and has reached a certain stature in popular culture. It has been called the greatest Hindi film of all time. But, the film made its history in the Minerva theatre on Mumbai's Grant Road.

Reportedly, the film ran for five straight years from 1975 to 1980, which says the legendary friendship of Jai and Veeru, Basanti's banter with Dhanno, and villain Gabbar Singh's inimitable dialogues. The Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra starrer was played at the theatre from 1975 to 1980. Back then, tickets were very cheap and ranged from Rs 150 to Rs 3. These were also the rates of balcony seats.

Trending Stories

Sholay is remembered today for its action-packed sequences and iconic dialogues. The music was also a big hit among netizens. Whenever there has been a discussion of action heroes and gangsters, Sholay has always been number one on the list.

All about Sholay: plot. Iconic cast, facts, and more

The epic-action adventure film is helmed by Ramesh Sippy and tells the story of Jai and Veeru, two ex-convicts, who are hired by Thakur Baldev Singh, a retired policeman, to help him nab Gabbar Singh, a notorious dacoit, who has spread havoc in the village of Ramgarh.

The film features an ensemble cast of Sanjeev Kumar, Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Amjad Khan, A.K. Hangal, Satyen Kappu, Viju Khote, Arvind Joshi, Raj Kishore, Asrani, Gita Siddharth, Helen, Leela Mishra, Mac Mohan, and Keshto Mukherjee, among others.

After the Central Board of Film Certification mandated the removal of several violent scenes, Sholay was released as a 198-minute-long film. In 1990, the original director's cut of 204 minutes became available on home media.

About the Author

Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera is currently serving as a Senior Sub-Editor at Wion, with over three years of experience. She is avid follower of Hollywood, K-pop and K-Dramas. She loves unco...Read More

Trending Topics