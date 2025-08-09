/Machine Gun Kelly reveals main reason behind his split from Megan Fox: 'It's complicated'

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's romance was once the talk of the town, be it for the dreamy proposal, dinner dates, or the red carpet appearances; the once much-in-love couple had grabbed headlines for their perfect relationship. But it all came crumbling down, after they split just weeks before the Hollywood actress' pregnancy. However, the rapper and actor has now revealed new details and the real reason behind their parting ways.

What exactly did Machine Gun Kelly reveal?

His latest album, Lost Americana, which dropped on August 8, gave a hint at his breakup from his ex-fiancée, Megan Fox, and what exactly went wrong in the relationship. In the New York Times' podcast, Machine Gun revealed, "Here's the deal, I spent Christmas and New Year's, the whole month of December and late November, in a rehab facility. I came out, the world was very loud about me and my business".

He further said, "Ironically, neither I nor Meghan has said anything. To this day, there could have been zero drama, and you would never know, because none of us has said one thing. It's all claims and things have happened out of our control, I guess. I came home to this. It's a complicated relationship, that's nobody's business".

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's relationship timeline

Megan and Kelly first met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass in March 2020. The two went public with their relationship after she appeared in Kelly's Bloody Valentine music video in May 2020. The video came just days after she confirmed her split from Brian after almost 10 years of marriage. The duo have a daughter named Sage Blade.

According to a TMZ report, Fox and MGK broke up while vacationing in Vali, California, during the Thanksgiving weekend in November. “We’re told the reason for their split is that Megan found material on MGK’s phone that was upsetting, and it made her want him to leave the trip early. MGK dipped out of the trip early, and since then, the former couple hasn’t seen each other, and they are not together at this time,” the report states. They welcomed their daughter on March 27, 2025.