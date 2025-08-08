/Weapons X review: Netizens declare Zach Cregger's directorial 'creepy' and 'chilling'

Zach Cregger's horror directorial Weapons released in cinemas today, ie, on August 8. Ever since the film's announcement, it has created quite a buzz in Hollywood. Post-release, netizens have flooded social media platforms with their verdict, stating it is a blend of psychological terror and a chilling movie.

What did netizens have to say about Weapons?

One user wrote, "I enjoyed Weapons! Very creepy, held my attention, made me squeamish in parts, but also made me crack up. The ending was something! I also didn’t realize 2:17 was going to be so prevalent when I chose my movie time!

Another user wrote, "The hype is REAL with Weapons. Instantly became my movie of the year. It’s not a long legs let-down either. Highly recommend seeing it before it gets spoiled. 10 outta 10 baby".

"Holy s*** #Weapons was amazing! I was hooked the whole way through. It was creepy, suspenseful, surprisingly funny in spots, and the cast crushes it. I laughed, squirmed, and couldn’t look away. GO SEE THIS MOVIE and try to go in as blind as you can! I know I did! Grade: A+", wrote the third user.

A social media user wrote, "Post-theater reaction: #WeaponsMovie is easily one of the best films of the year and blew every expectation I had. Horror, gore, humor—all blend PERFECTLY. The characters are so well written and all I can say is… You are NOT ready".

All about Weapons

Weapons tells the story of when all but one child from the same classroom mysteriously vanish on the same night at the same time, a community is left questioning who or what is behind their disappearance.