American actress and former mixed martial artist Gina Carano is best known for roles in Deadpool and Extraction, among others. She is grabbing attention as she and Disney have reached a settlement to resolve the legal dispute over the wrongful termination from the series The Mandalorian. She announced it with a lengthy note on her official social media handle.

Gina Carano on her legal dispute with Disney

Gina Carano took to her X account and wrote, "I have agreed with Disney/Lucasfilm, which I believe is the best outcome for all parties involved. I hope this brings some healing to the force".

She thanked Elon Musk for helping fund her lawsuit.

She added, “I want to extend my deepest, most heartfelt gratitude to Elon Musk, @elonmusk, a man I’ve never met, who did this Good Samaritan deed for me in funding my lawsuit. Thank you, Mr. Musk and @X, for backing my case and asking for nothing in return. To my lawyers at @GSchaerr”.

Schaerr|Jaffe, who walked me through this unknown territory, thank you for your wisdom and guidance." She ended her note by saying that she is moving on to the next chapter and is excited to flip the page.

Why was Gina Carano fired from the series The Mandalorian?

As per reports, Gina Carano shared several controversial social media posts that compared being a Republican to being Jewish during the Holocaust in 2021. Followed by this, in 2024, Carano filed a lawsuit in California federal court alleging wrongful termination and discrimination, as well as demanding that the court force Lucasfilm to cast her again and pay at least $75,000 for the damages.

In the Disney+Star Wars television series, Gina Carano played the role of Cara Dune in the first two seasons from 2019 to 2020.

All about Gina Carano

Gina Carano started her career in the sport of Muay Thai. Her then-boyfriend, Kevin Ross, a pro Muay Thai fighter, got her involved.[13] After achieving a Muay Thai record of 12–1–1.