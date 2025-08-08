/Aditi Rao Hydari to be honoured with the Diversity in Cinema Award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2025

Melbourne is all set to welcome Bibbo Jaan! Actress Aditi Rao Hydari is all set to attend the prestigious Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2025. A true champion of artistic range, Aditi has consistently embraced diverse platforms, genres, and roles—effortlessly moving between mainstream and independent cinema, OTT and theatrical releases, and across multiple Indian languages. From portraying powerful women to lending depth to layered characters, she has emerged as a face of progressive, inclusive storytelling in Indian cinema. In recognition of this, she will be felicitated with the Diversity in Cinema Award at the festival for her immense contribution to cinema and her impactful performances across mediums.

Aditi, who captured hearts with her unforgettable portrayal of Bibbo Jaan in Heeramandi, continues to mesmerize global audiences with her poise, talent, and effortless screen presence. Her participation in IFFM 2025 is expected to elevate the excitement and add a regal charm to the gala celebration of Indian cinema on foreign shores.

Expressing her gratitude, Aditi Rao Hydari said, “It is such a special honour to be part of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne as a Guest of Honour and to receive the Diversity in Cinema Award. Melbourne has always been warm and welcoming, and to be celebrated in a city that celebrates cinema with such passion is deeply humbling. I’m looking forward to being amidst fellow artists and cinema lovers and soaking in the infectious energy of IFFM.”

Festival Director Mitu Bhowmik Lange added, “Aditi Rao Hydari is the epitome of grace and excellence. Her work speaks volumes of her versatility and strength as an artist. We are absolutely delighted to welcome her to IFFM 2025 and to honour her with the Diversity in Cinema Award for the magic she brings to the screen. Her presence will certainly make this year’s celebration even more memorable for audiences in Melbourne.”

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2025 promises a grand lineup of films, discussions, awards, and star-studded appearances—with Aditi Rao Hydari’s participation and recognition being one of the most anticipated highlights.