/Dream to When Life Gives You Tangerines: Korean dramas, movies featuring IU

One of the biggest female idols in South Korea, IU, has grown in her journey in showbiz. Her rise to fame, musical evolution, and lasting legacy are being loved by many. Here are a few of the Korean movies and dramas you can binge-watch.
South Korean singer IU, who has cemented her place in the showbiz industry with her acting skills, has starred in Dream, When Life Gives You Tangerines. With a career spanning singing and acting, her highlighted performance is praised by many. Let's check out a few of the movies and dramas she has featured in.
The show tells the story of Dong-hoon and Ji-an, who are two kindred spirits who start finding comfort in each other's company and eventually grow very protective of each other.
The show Dream High tells the story of a group of different individuals who enrolled in a popular performing arts school and aspire to become idol stars. Along the way, they discover the true meaning of friendship, love, and life.
The horror-comedy show tells the story of Jang Man-wol, the proprietor of a supernatural hotel, who is bound to the place due to a grave sin. She soon hires Gu Chan-sung, a young man, as the manager and introduces him to a mysterious new world.
Sports-comedy film Dream tells about a group of homeless men, with hard work and dedication on lock, who train to compete in the Homeless World Cup, despite a cranky coach.
This movie is based on Chang-seok, a writer, who returns to Seoul after seven years of married life overseas and prepares to publish a book based on his own experiences. After listening to the life stories of various people, he decides to change his book.
The film revolves around two men who make a living by finding new parents for babies who are left anonymously in boxes, meet a young woman who left her child behind, but now wants it back; two investigators are hot on the heels of the baby dealers.
One of the popular shows of IU! It tells the story of Ha-jin, who travels 1000 years back in time and lands in the era of the Goryeo Dynasty as a young girl named Hae-soo. Ha-jin, now trapped in another person's body, becomes involved in a power struggle against various vicious contenders to the throne.
The show tells the love story of a Jeju couple, a spirited girl and a steadfast boy whose romance blossoms into a lifelong tale of setbacks and triumphs - proving love endures across time.