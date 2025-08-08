/Happy Birthday Fahadh Faasil, 10 must watch performances from the actor

Fahadh Faasil has won the hearts of cinema lovers across the country with his exceptional choice of roles, masterful performances, and ability to slip into any character with ease. As he celebrates his birthday, let's take a look at some of his most memorable roles.
Fahadh Faasil has consistently wowed audiences with his versatile roles, from intense dramas to quirky comedies. In celebration of his birthday, here are 10 must-watch films that highlight his incredible talent.
This gripping revenge drama follows the journey of a young woman wronged by the people she trusted most. Fahadh plays a key role that begins with charm but evolves into something far darker, leaving a lasting impact on the story.
A tender and realistic love story set in the heart of Kochi, this film sees Fahadh as Rasool, a ferry operator whose romance with Anna unfolds with quiet beauty. The chemistry between the leads, paired with the naturalistic storytelling, makes this an unforgettable watch.
Amen is a sweet and quirky love story set in a picturesque Kerala village. Fahadh plays Solomon, a clarinet player torn between his dreams and the expectations of his community. With its magical visuals, soulful music, and charming humour, the movie remains a must-watch.
In this moving drama, Fahadh takes on the role of an artist who loses his eyesight after an accident. The film explores love and ego. Fahadh’s portrayal is both vulnerable and uncompromising, making the movie a compelling watch from start to finish.
A fun road trip movie that follows an introverted IT professional, played brilliantly by Fahadh, as he embarks on an unexpected journey with strangers. The film’s gentle humour, heartfelt moments, and Fahadh’s subtle performance make it a deeply relatable story.
This movie is a delightful blend of comedy and drama that follows Mahesh, a photographer seeking revenge after a public humiliation. Fahadh brings warmth, wit, and charm to the role in this endearing tale about second chances.
This National Award-winning film is a masterclass in realism, with Fahadh delivering one of his most acclaimed performances as a sly, silver-tongued thief. The cat-and-mouse dynamic between his character and the police keeps the tension high.
A bold modern-day adaptation of Shakespeare’s Macbeth, Joji sees Fahadh in a cold, calculating role unlike any other in his career. The actor delivers a chilling performance and is a testament to his skill.
Malik is an epic political drama that follows the rise of Sulaiman Malik, a community leader with a complicated moral compass. Fahadh plays the character across different stages of life, capturing both the physicality and emotions.
In this stylish and dark gangster comedy, Fahadh dominates the screen with sheer swagger and magnetic presence. Playing a larger-than-life don, he brilliantly balances menace with humour, making the film an exhilarating watch.