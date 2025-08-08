/Stranger Things actor Mason Dye gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Carmen Joiner

Actor Mason Dye, who is best known for his role in the hit series Stranger Things, has reportedly tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Carmer Joiner.
American actor Mason Dye, who is best known for his roles in Stranger Things and Flowers in the Attic, is making headlines for all the right reasons. According to reports, the actor is now engaged to his longtime girlfriend Carmen Joiner after dating for four years.
Mason and Carmen's engagement news was revealed by the actor in a report. However, the couple had shared in a joint Instagram post on February 15 this year in which the actor is seen on one knee, popping the question, and sharing a kiss. Along with the pictures, the caption read, "Here's to forever". Reportedly, the might get married next year in June.
Netizens took to social media to give their blessings to him. One user wrote, "Congratulations to him". Another user wrote, “Well, at least in real life, he got to this point before the chissy crumble could’ve occurred.”
Mason Dye was born in Shawnee, Oklahoma. He grew up in Ada, Oklahoma with older brother Preston and younger sister Taylor, who is known for being one half of the country duo Maddie & Tae.
Mason Dye began his career with supporting roles in the movie Adventures of Bailey: A Night in Cowtown and a recurring role on the web series Secret Diary of an American Cheerleader 2: The Fierce One. In 2016, Dye starred as Tyler Evans in the drama film Natural Selection co-starring Katherine McNamara.
Later that year, he starred as Josh Jackson in the action-adventure drama film Vanished – Left Behind: Next Generation alongside Amber Frank and Dylan Sprayberry. He has featured in several shows, including Teen Wolf, Finding Carter, Major Crimes, Review, The Wrong Son, The Goldbergs, Truth or Dare, and Stalker's Prey, among others.