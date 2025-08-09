From acting to producing content, on the occasion of Anna Kendrick's birthday, let's delve into some of her best performances she has delivered in Hollywood.
Anna Kendrick has established herself as one of the most popular and bankable actresses in the entertainment industry. Her career spans various arenas, including acting, singing, and producing roles. From Twilight to featuring in Pitch Perfect, Anna Kendrick has come a long way. Let's check out some of her best movies.
The film tells the story of an all-girl a cappella group that competes against another group from their college to win the award. It revolved around Beca, a college freshman, who reluctantly joins an all-girls a cappella group and later infuses freshness into their repertoire. They then take on a male a cappella group in a competition. It was followed by two more sequels.
It tells the story of Stephanie Smothers, who agrees to travel to Italy to be the maid of honour for the devious and cunning Emily Nelson. However, she soon suspects Emily's goodwill is part of an elaborate plan for revenge. It is the sequel to A Simple Favor.
The comedy-drama tells the story of Ryan, a corporate downsizing expert, who takes his new colleague on his business trip. On the way, he meets another flier and the two begin a casual relationship.
The fantasy film is about a baker and his wife who wish to have a child. But they have been cursed with childlessness by a witch. The witch offers to lift the curse if the couple can get her four objects she desperately needs.
It tells the story of a college graduate and his girlfriend, who, after being stuck with a string of strange and difficult-to-keep jobs, struggle to make ends meet. However, they soon learn they do not need a plan for everything.
Set in 1970 in Los Angeles, the crime thriller tells the story of murders making headlines, a young woman aspiring to become an actress, and a serial killer cross paths during an episode of a dating show.
It tells the love story of a human and a blood-thirsty vampire. How they fight against all odds to stay together forms the main crux of the story. Anna appeared in four of the five Twilight films: Twilight, New Moon, Eclipse, and Breaking Dawn — Part 1