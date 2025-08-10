/Georgia rapper T-Hood killed at home, investigation ongoing

Rapper T-Hood has died after being shot at his home in Georgia. First responders provided medical aid at the scene before rushing him to a nearby hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. He was 33. The case is now being treated as a homicide by Gwinnett County police. According to TMZ, T-Hood was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was bleeding heavily.

T-Hood shooting took place in Lilburn, just outside Atlanta

Channel 2 Action News reports that the shooting happened around 7 p.m. at a house on Lee Road in Lilburn, just outside of Atlanta. While the motive remains unknown, authorities are treating the case as a homicide. T-Hood’s mother, Yulanda, confirmed that her son was shot at the home where he lived, but clarified that there was no party taking place at the time.

Who Was T-Hood? Rising star in Georgia’s music scene

T-Hood, whose real name was Tevin Hood, was an emerging talent in Georgia’s music scene, known for captivating listeners with his distinct sound and style. He rose to prominence with tracks like Ready 2 Go, Big Booty, and Perculator, and also released projects such as Girls in the Party, Yellow Xan, 6 Shades of Z, Red Kush, No Problems (feat. Bear1boss), and Whisper.

Tributes Pour in from music industry and fans

His music producer, Deedotwill, mourned the loss, sharing an emotional tribute: “We was just on the phone all day, I can’t believe you are gone. Rest in peace, T-Hood, I love you, brother.”

T-Hood’s girlfriend, Kelsie Frost, also expressed her heartbreak in an Instagram post, writing, “First off, I’ve been advised not to speak up by plenty of parties. I can’t sit back and let this narrative being created go on. The love of my life is GONE. The man I lay with and cuddle every single night… is no longer here.”

Following the tragic news, tributes poured in from fellow artists and fans alike, all recognising T-Hood’s talent and his impact on the rap scene.