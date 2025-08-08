/Gunna drops The Last Wun album featuring star collabs with Offset, Wizkid & Burna Boy

American rapper Gunna has dropped his highly anticipated new album, The Last Wun. The album features collaborations with stars like Offset, Wizkid, Asake, Burna Boy and Nechie. The Last Wun is Gunna's sixth studio album and the fourth one he has released in a row. His last album, One of Wun, was released in 2024 with the song Prada Dem being a breakout hit. It featured Normani, Leon Bridges, and Roddy Ricch and charted at number two on the Billboard 200.

The Last Wun features star-studded collaborations

The Last Wun consists of 25 tracks, including tracks Won’t Stop and Him All Along. Speaking about the new album, Gunna told Uproxx, “It’ll come to me just through life and just living, so for this album in particular, it’s no theme. It’s in current time of what’s happening with me.”

Release timeline for The Last Wun

The album was released through YSL Records and 300 Entertainment, and Turbo and Yung Bleu served as the main music producers. The first song from the album Him All Along was released in October 2024, and the second track Won't Stop was released in June 2025.

The Last Wun complete tracklist

Many Nights

Let That Sink In

Just Say Dat

GP

Sak Pase

At My Purest

Biting My Game

Prototype

WG

Forever Be Mine

Again

Endless

I Can't Feel My Face

Podcast

Club House

Fuck Wit Cha Boy

On Me, Rare Occasion

Made for This Shit

CFWM

What They Thinking

Showed Em,

Won't Stop

Him All Along

Gunna’s rise to fame

Gunna's first breakthrough came after the release of his third mixtape, Drip Season 3, in 2018. The same year, he also dropped his collaborative mixtape Drip Harder with Lil Baby, with the track Drip Too Hard charting at number four on the Billboard Hot 100, which led to Gunna getting his first Grammy nomination for Best Rap/Sung Performance at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards.

