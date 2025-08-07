/Wednesday season 2, Lady Gaga teams up with Tim Burton for spooky Netflix music video

Lady Gaga will be teaming up with legendary filmmaker Tim Burton for her upcoming song for Netflix's Wednesday Season 2. According to a new report, Burton has directed the music video for the song, which recently wrapped filming in Mexico. The track is expected to drop sometime next month, most likely to coincide with the release of the second part of Season 2 of Wednesday in September. Variety reported that the song will be called Death Dance.

Lady Gaga and Tim Burton team up for Wednesday music video

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lady Gaga and Tim Burton shot the video in April. During that time, the singer was performing two shows at the Estadio GNP Seguros in the city. Lady Gaga is also set to have a cameo in Season 2. There is no doubt that fans are excited for both the cameo and the song to drop. Gaga is currently busy with her Mayhem Ball arena tour.

Tim Burton, who directed four episodes of Season 1 of Wednesday, returns to direct the music video for Death Dance. Burton is no stranger to music videos and has previously worked with artists like The Killers and Linkin Park.

What is Wednesday about?

The show is a spin-off based on the Addams Family comics. It focuses on the family’s daughter, Wednesday, who is sent to Nevermore Academy after being expelled from her school. Nevermore is a special school for monstrous outcasts. In the first season, Wednesday, with the help of her friends, uncovers an old secret and stops a vicious killer.

What to expect in Wednesday season 2

In the new season, Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday is on the trail of a serial killer called the Doll Collector, played by Haley Joel Osment, who has made Nevermore Academy his new hunting ground. The second season is split into two parts, each consisting of four episodes. Part One dropped on Netflix on 6 August, and Part Two will be available on 3 September.