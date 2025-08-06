/Wednesday season 2 X review: Netizens call Jenna Ortega's show, 'spooky, funny and intriguing'

Welcome back to the world of Wednesday! After a long wait, the first volume of season 2 is finally here, and the world is once again obsessed with the devilish charm of Nevermore Academy. Part 1 of Season 2 dropped on Netflix on Wednesday (August 6) at 12:30 PM IST.

Created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, and directed by Tim Burton, expectations for Netflix's popular gothic drama are sky-high. Die-hard fans who have already watched, or are currently watching, the series have started sharing their first reactions on social media.

Wednesday season 2: All about part 1

Three years after the debut season, which was released in Oct 2022, the first part of Season 2 has finally arrived. The hit series continues to follow the wild, complex, and sadistic Wednesday Addams. Season 1 revolved around her arrival at Nevermore Academy, where she solved a murder mystery and uncovered the identity of a monster. By the end, it was revealed that she had a stalker.

Season 2 picks up after summer break, with Wednesday finding herself trapped, why, she answers in the show. Without giving away any spoilers, this season sees Wednesday return to the mysterious academy, where she is now a star student thanks to her heroic actions in the previous semester. This year, her brother has also joined the school. Amidst all this, Wednesday continues to experience psychic visions, the most troubling of which involves the possible death of her best friend Enid (played by Emma Myers).

Netizens reaction

The first four episodes have been released, and fans were quick to share their thoughts. Critics have given the show mixed reviews, but let’s see what netizens are saying. One thing’s for sure, the cliffhanger ending in part 1 has everyone talking.

One user wrote,''i just finished watching season 2 part one of #Wednesday and THAT CLIFFHANGER MADE ME SAD MAN DAMN U NETFLIX 😕''

Another X user called the season 2 a ''blast.''

''#Wednesday Season 2 part 1 Episodes 1-4 was a blast so good crazy glad to see more of Gomez Morticia Pugsley Jenna Ortega knocked it out of the park as Wednesday can’t wait to see rest of the episodes next month,'' the post reads.