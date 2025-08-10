/Coolie Day 1 advance booking: Rajinikanth starrer pre-sales in India off to a strong start

Ever since Rajinikanth's much-awaited film Coolie's announcement was made, it has created quite a buzz among netizens. The fans are eagerly waiting for their favourite stars on the big screen. With just a week's release, the upcoming thriller has already been raking in numbers from bookings. Let's dig in to know how much the film minted on the first day of pre-sales ticket booking.

Advance Booking day one report of Coolie

As per the report of Sacnilk, so far Coolie has already sold over 100K tickets, and has been unstoppable since then. Reportedly, it has already grossed Rs 50 crores sooner than expected.

The worldwide pre-sales for the opening day are Rs 51 crores.

The momentum is expected to accelerate as the Independence Day weekend approaches. As reported, the trend indicates that Coolie can go on to score 100+ crores pre-sales gross for the first day. Given the current trend, Coolie is well on track to deliver one of the biggest worldwide openings ever for an Indian film.

Coolie: Budget, cast, and more

The film reportedly has a budget of ₹400 crores ($46.6 million), making it one of the most expensive Indian films ever made. Coolie will release in all major Indian languages and is scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on 14 August 2025.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film also features Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, and Junior MGR. The film’s cinematography is handled by National Award winner Girish Gangadharan, with editing by Philomin Raj.