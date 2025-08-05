/Karan Johar reveals how 'online purchases' help him cope up with loneliness: I am trying to chase joy...'

Karan Johar is one of the prominent filmmakers in Bollywood and has delivered several blockbusters, and is currently beaming with happiness after his film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani won the National Award in two categories. He recently opened up about his aspect of life and how he has been dealing with loneliness with the help of retail therapy.

Karan Johar on life and struggle with loneliness

In a candid conversation with Bhaav in one of the episodes of the podcast Soul Safar, he revealed how he had been battling his emotional problems. He said, "I am trying to chase joy, which is not coming from my success. It sounds very frivolous. For a long period, I felt like retail was therapy for me".

He further said, "I was buying things all the time. I was trying to replace my inherent sadness or loneliness. I was filling it with things that I didn't need. I realized that it is a proper disease. I was replacing emotions with things. That's not going to help, but that's what retail is".

Soon, netizens took to social media platforms to give their opinion on his viewpoint about his life. One user wrote, "I find most of his interviews so interesting, honest, and genuine, though for sure he’s way too successful, but his struggles are, as it seems, very human and experienced by many in day-to-day life".

Another user wrote, "Always appreciate Karan’s candidness and honesty. There’s no one as accomplished that has this level of authenticity, it seems. Long time fan". "It’s such a great episode, Bhaav.. probably he stated what some of us are constantly battling & we don’t even open up about", wrote the third user.

As per the Cleveland Clinic report, retail therapy describes the act of shopping to improve your mood or avoid difficult emotions. It usually involves buying things you want, not things you need. Some people spend lots of money on jewellery, shoes, or electronics.

All about Karan Johar

Karan Johar, son of producer Yash Johar, made his directorial debut with the romantic-comedy film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukherji in key roles. After the commercial success of this film, there has been no looking back.

Since then, Karan Johar has delivered several blockbusters, be it producing and directing Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Wake Up Sid, Kurbaan, My Name is Khan, Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, Student of the Year, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Jigra, Nadaaniyan, and Kesari Chapter 2, among others.

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions had backed Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi's latest release Dhadak 2, a sequel to the 2018 film Dhadak. It is also the remake of the 2018 Tamil film Pariyerum Perumai.