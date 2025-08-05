/James Gunn's Birthday: Superman to Guardians of Galaxy, 5 best directed films by filmmaker

The franchise, which has three parts, tells the adventures of a bunch of skilled criminals led by brash adventurer Peter Quill, who fights villains along the way. For the unversed, James Gunn is the writer and director of the Guardians of the Galaxy films within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). He directed both Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017), as well as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023). He also wrote and directed "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. The main actors who have reprised their roles in the franchise are Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Sean Gunn, Bradley Cooper (Racoon), and Vin Diesel (Groot).