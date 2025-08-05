/James Gunn's Birthday: Superman to Guardians of Galaxy, 5 best directed films by filmmaker

James Gunn's filmmaking, which is differentiated by quirky characters, vibrant visuals, and the best soundtracks, has resonated with the audience and critics alike. Here are a few of his best works in Hollywood.
James Gunn is a prominent filmmaker in Hollywood who has worked in both the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and the DC Universe. With a blend of humour, action, and suspense, the films include Guardians of the Galaxy and Superman, among others. On the occasion of his birthday, let's check out a few of his best-directed films.
Slither is the horror flick in which an extraterrestrial parasite infects the citizens of a town with the intent of devouring all life forms on Earth. It is up to the town sheriff and a local woman to put an end to the monster. It stars Michael Rooker, Elizabeth Banks, Nathan Fillion, Jenna Fischer, and Gregg Henry, among others.
It is a dark comedy superhero film that revolves around an ordinary man who has lived a disappointing life, decides to transform himself into a superhero, and fight crime when his wife, a recovering addict, leaves him for another man. It stars Rainn Wilson, Elliot Page, Liv Tyler, Kevin Bacon, and Linda Cardellini, among others.
The franchise, which has three parts, tells the adventures of a bunch of skilled criminals led by brash adventurer Peter Quill, who fights villains along the way. For the unversed, James Gunn is the writer and director of the Guardians of the Galaxy films within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). He directed both Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017), as well as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023). He also wrote and directed "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. The main actors who have reprised their roles in the franchise are Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Sean Gunn, Bradley Cooper (Racoon), and Vin Diesel (Groot).
It tells the story of a government agent who manipulates supervillains to become a part of a dangerous team in exchange for reduced sentences. They get sent to Corto Maltese, where they must destroy a laboratory. The film stars Nathan Fillion, Daniela Melchoir, Idris Elba, Margot Robbie, and John Cena, among others.
The 2025 film tells the story of Superman, who must reconcile with his alien Kryptonian heritage as well as with his human upbringing as reporter Clark Kent. How he fights off the villain Lex Luthor, who wants to bring Superman down at any cost. It stars David Corenswet, Nicholas Hoult, Rachel Brosnahan, Nathan Fillion, Miley Alcock, and Isabela Merced, among others.