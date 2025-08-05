/South Korean actor Jung Woo-sung, best known for Asura secretly ties knot with longtime girlfriend, agency issues statement

Renowned South Korean actor Jung Woo-sung, who has featured in several dramas, including City of the Rising Sun and Mutt Boy, among others, has secretly tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend of 10 years. The actor's agency stated in regard to this and said it's a private matter.

Details of Jung Woo-sung's marriage, agency's statement

According to reports, Jung had recently filed for a marriage registration and is now legally married. Reportedly, the person Jung has married is a non-celebrity whom he had been dating for 10 years. In response to the marriage, a representative from the agency issued a statement, as per reports.

The representative stated, "As this concerns the actor's private life, we ask for your understanding that the company will not be making any official statement. We respectfully ask that people refrain from excessive speculation and interest regarding his personal affairs".

This marriage comes after the previous controversy involving Jung Woo-sung. Reportedly, the South Korean actor had to face backlash due to the revelation of fathering a child out of wedlock.

During the time, model Moon Ga-bi was revealed to have given birth to a son, and later confirmed that the child's father is Jung Woo-sung. As per reports, the duo had met during a social gathering in 2022 and dated till January 2023.

All about Jung Woo-sung

Jung Woo-sung gained recognition by playing the roles in A Moment to Remember and Musa. His other notable works in films include The Good, the Bad, the Weird, Cold Eyes, The Divine Movie, The King, Steel Rain, Hunt, 12.12: The Day, and Asura: The City of Madness.