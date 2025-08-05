/South Korean actor Jung Woo-sung, best known for Asura secretly ties knot with longtime girlfriend, agency issues statement

South Korean actor Jung Woo-sung, who rose to fame with the 2004 film A Moment to Remember, has secretly tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, whom he has dated for 10 years.
Renowned South Korean actor Jung Woo-sung, who has featured in several dramas, including City of the Rising Sun and Mutt Boy, among others, has secretly tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend of 10 years. The actor's agency stated in regard to this and said it's a private matter.
According to reports, Jung had recently filed for a marriage registration and is now legally married. Reportedly, the person Jung has married is a non-celebrity whom he had been dating for 10 years. In response to the marriage, a representative from the agency issued a statement, as per reports.
The representative stated, "As this concerns the actor's private life, we ask for your understanding that the company will not be making any official statement. We respectfully ask that people refrain from excessive speculation and interest regarding his personal affairs".
This marriage comes after the previous controversy involving Jung Woo-sung. Reportedly, the South Korean actor had to face backlash due to the revelation of fathering a child out of wedlock.
During the time, model Moon Ga-bi was revealed to have given birth to a son, and later confirmed that the child's father is Jung Woo-sung. As per reports, the duo had met during a social gathering in 2022 and dated till January 2023.
Jung Woo-sung gained recognition by playing the roles in A Moment to Remember and Musa. His other notable works in films include The Good, the Bad, the Weird, Cold Eyes, The Divine Movie, The King, Steel Rain, Hunt, 12.12: The Day, and Asura: The City of Madness.
Jung's role in Innocent Witness (2019) earned him Best Actor at the 55th Baeksang Arts Awards and the 40th Blue Dragon Film Awards. In television, Jung is known for Asphalt Man (1995), Padam Padam (2011), and Tell Me That You Love Me (2023–24). He has also served as the first Korean UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador from 2014 until his resignation in 2024, citing backlash over his advocacy for refugees.