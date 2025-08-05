/Rihanna announces the launch of her beauty brand Fenty in India with a quirky video

Rihanna’s globally loved brand Fenty is finally making its way to India. The beauty brand Fenty Beauty and skincare line Fenty Skin will now be available in Sephora and on the e-commerce platform Tira Beauty. Rihanna announced the launch news on her social media with an animated video.

She captioned, " INDIA, are you ready @fentybeauty + @fentyskin are coming to Sephora India and Tira Beauty … August 7th”

Fenty is coming to India

The launch announcement video featured shots of the classic black-and-yellow taxi with the distributors’ bags, Sephora and Tira Beauty, stacked on top.The interiors featured rich, psychedelic-coloured car seats as the rear view mirror captured a shot of an animated Rihanna in the backseat, her shimmery red lips blowing a kiss towards the camera, while upbeat classical Indian music plays in the background.

Watch the video:

Fans welcome Fenty to India

The launch news was welcomed by fans who expressed excitement in the comment section. One user wrote, “I’ve never been early to a Rihanna post 😂.” Some fans speculated whether the animated video was AI-generated, with one writing, “Y’all dead wrong for using AI — we know that ain’t you in that back seat lol.”

There were others who asked the eternal question about Rihanna’s new album which has been long due. One user commented, “Rihanna does everything effortlessly these days aside from music😢😍”

On the work front Rihanna made a comeback of sorts with a new single Friend Of Mine, which is a part of the Smurfs film. The song was Rihanna's first single in three years.

Despite long gaps, Rihanna remains one of the biggest pop stars in the business. She did hint about her new album in February earlier this year, but there has been no word on its release date so far. Rihanna is expecting her third baby with partner A$AP Rocky.



