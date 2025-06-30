/The Smurfs: Rihanna turns heads at the premiere, flaunts baby bump

Global superstar Rihanna made a striking appearance at the world premiere of The Smurfs Movie in Brussels, the birthplace of the beloved blue characters, dressed head-to-toe in a stunning Smurf-blue ensemble. Accompanied by ASAP Rocky, the pop icon turned heads as she stepped into the transformed Smurf wonderland, celebrating the much-awaited return of the iconic franchise.



Set to hit Indian theatres on July 18, 2025, the film is distributed by Paramount Pictures India and marks a lively comeback for the Smurfs — blending live-action and animation in a heartwarming and humorous story for the entire family. Rihanna leads the charge as the voice of Smurfette, while also taking on dual roles as producer and soundtrack contributor, adding her signature style and spirit to the film.

“It’s hilarious! It’s fun. The whole movie has a great sense of humor. It’s very nostalgic for people who grew up on the Smurfs. Smurfs was such a huge part of my childhood and to know that my kids are going to have that moment too… that’s exciting,” shared Rihanna at the premiere.



Directed by Chris Miller, the film boasts an impressive voice cast featuring James Corden, Dan Levy, Amy Sedaris, and Nick Offerman.



The Smurfs Movie promises a vibrant, fun-filled cinematic ride that bridges nostalgia with contemporary storytelling, making it the perfect big-screen experience for both long-time fans and a new generation of viewers.

