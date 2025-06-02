/The secret behind Labubu dolls: Know why everyone from Rihanna to Dua Lipa is obsessed
What are Labubu dolls that Rihanna carried? Know everything about the internet's latest obsession - price, history and more
Published: Jun 02, 2025, 18:00 IST | Updated: Jun 02, 2025, 18:24 IST
As Labubu dolls are going viral worldwide, let’s understand what made these toys famous.
What are Labubu Dolls?
Labubu dolls are soft, quirky plush toys with spiky teeth and cheeky smiles. Created in 2015 by Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung, they’re inspired by fairy tales and mythical creatures, mixing fantasy with fun in every piece.
Why are Labubu Dolls trending now?
Though around for years, Labubu dolls went viral recently over the internet due to surprise blind box sales, where buyers don’t know which character they’ll get. This mystery makes collecting addictive and exciting, especially for Gen Z and toy lovers worldwide.
Celebs are obsessed with Labubu
Big stars like Rihanna, Dua Lipa, and Kim Kardashian have been seen sporting Labubu doll accessories. These playful charms add fun and edge to their style, making Labubu one of the viral trends among global celebrities today.
Local to Global craze
Labubu was part of “The Monsters” universe by artist Kasing Lung, who partnered with Chinese toy giant Pop Martin in 2019. What truly made these dolls popular, however, was the trend of blind boxes, which captivated collectors eager to collect dolls featuring various expressions.
Why collect Labubu Dolls?
Labubu dolls aren’t just toys but they’re mini art pieces. They combine fun, surprise, style, and nostalgia, making them a beloved trend for collectors and fashion fans everywhere.
Where can you get your Labubu from?
The Labubu Dolls are available in India on various e-commerce platforms and their price varies from Rs.5000 to Rs. 12000 and more.