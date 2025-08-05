/George Clooney addresses criticism for his acting: 'Have you ever tried playing...'

Hollywood veteran actor George Clooney has featured in several popular films, including Gravity, Tomorrowland, The Midnight Sky, and Ticket to Paradise, among others. Reportedly, he has been criticised for his versatility in acting and broke the silence on this matter. Know what the actor had to say when he was being questioned for his acting abilities on all ends.

What did George Clooney say after being asked for criticism of his acting abilities?

As per Vanity Fair report, the 64-year-old actor said, Do people say that I only play myself? I don't give a s***. There aren't that many guys in my age group that are allowed to do both broad comedies like O Brother (Where Art Thou) and then do Michael Clayton or Syriana."

He further said, "So if that means I'm playing myself all the time. I don't give a s***. Have you ever tried playing yourself? It's hard to do. I have been the beneficiary of having my career not be massively successful in lots of different directions. I didn't get successful, in the kind of success that can be blinding, until I was 33 years old (When FIR began). I'd be working for 12 years at that point".

What's next for George Clooney?

George Clooney is all geared up for his next film titled Jay Kelly, which is helmed by Noah Baumbach and written by Emily Mortimer. It stars an ensemble cast that includes Adam Sandler, Laura Dern, Billy Crudup, Grace Edwards, Stacy Keach, Greta Gerwig, and Patrick Wilson, among others.

It tells the story of a famous movie actor, Jay Kelly, and his devoted manager, Ron, who embark on a whirlwind and unexpectedly profound journey. The global premiere of the film will take place in the main competition of the 82nd Venice International Film Festival. It is scheduled for global release on streaming giant Netflix on December 5, 2025.

George Clooney's rise to global stardom

Clooney started his career with minor recurring roles in the television series The Facts of Life (1985–1987), Roseanne (1988–1991), Bodies of Evidence (1992–1993), and Sisters (1993–1994).

Clooney has directed nine feature films including the spy film Confessions of a Dangerous Mind (2002), the historical drama Good Night, and Good Luck (2005), the political drama The Ides of March (2011), the war film The Monuments Men (2014), and the coming-of-age film The Tender Bar (2021) starring Ben Affleck.