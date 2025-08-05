Jenna Ortega's highly anticipated Wednesday is set to release on Netflix. And the audience can't be more excited. After a nearly three-year wait, season two is set for release. However, the show will be released in two parts, with the first volume releasing on Aug 6. Originally premiered on Netflix in Nov 2022, the show is among the streamer's most-viewed English-language TV series of all time.

What time will Wednesday, season 2, part 1 release on Netflix?

The release of Tim Burton's popular dark comedy is around the corner, and, in this season, Wednesday is the star of the Nevermore Academy after what she did in her first semester and solved the murder mystery. The first four episodes of the first half of season 2 will be released on Netflix at 3 AM EST on August 6, which is Wednesday. In India, the episodes will be released at 12:30 PM.

Wednesday season 2 has eight episodes, which are split into two volumes.

Part 1 (Episodes 1–4): August 6, 2025

Here We Woe Again.

If These Woes Could Talk.

The Great Outwoes.

The Devil You Woe.

The second volume of the show will drop on September 3, 2025.

While the exact runtimes of each episode have not been disclosed. But, if reports are to be believed, each episode is said to be between 45 and 50 minutes.

Wednesday season 2 plot details and more

In season 2, Wednesday Addams returns to her boarding school for the second semester. After solving the murder mystery, Addams is one of the most talked about students of the school, but Wednesday is not thrilled with all the attention. This year, her brother, Pugsley, has also come to study with her. If we talk about the challenges, Wednesday is still getting psychic visions, the most disturbing one is about the death of her best friend Enid (played by Emma Myers). How she will save her best friend is the biggest fight for her.

Ortega will reprise her titular character alongside Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Hunter Doohan, Moosa Mostafa, Victor Dorobantu, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Isaac Ordonez and Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo.