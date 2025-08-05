Global pop star Bruno Mars is coming to India. Mars is set to perform in various cities in India in the latter part of the year. The multiple Grammy Award-winning artist will tour the country with his Cosmic Vibe India Tour in November. Mars will perform in four major cities, and the show promises to reshape how India is seen on the global live entertainment map.

Which cities will Bruno Mars perform in?

The India tour will be Bruno Mars’ first time in the country, a place where he has a huge fan following. Known for his unparalleled showmanship, genre-defying sound, and energy-packed performances, Mars will perform in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and for the first time ever, Guwahati — bringing the Northeast into the spotlight as India’s next big cultural capital.

“Bruno Mars’ arrival is not just a show — it’s a turning point,” says Rakesh Mehta, Founder & CEO of SR Entertainment. “India has always had the audience. Now, it has the stage. And we’re making sure this tour reflects that — with pride, scale, and integrity.”

Date, venue and other concert details of Bruno Mars India tour

The Grammy-winning singer will be touring India in November. Here are the details:

– November 21 – Delhi, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

– November 22 – Mumbai, DY Patil Stadium

– November 28 – Bengaluru, NICE Grounds

– November 29 – Guwahati, ACA Stadium

Tickets of the concert are available of the SR Entertainment website.

Mars is one of the many international artists who have been performing in India in the recent past. Artists like Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, British band Coldplay are some of the famous names who have recently had shows in multiple cities in India.