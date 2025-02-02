Grammy Awards 2025: Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars will take to the Grammys stage together on February 2 (February 3 in India) and pay a tribute to Los Angeles amid the devastation caused by the wildfires that led to loss of lives and destruction to properties.

Advertisment

According to official news shared by the Recording Academy (which organises Grammys), Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars have been roped in for dedicating their performance at the show to the city and those affected by the massive wildfires that were difficult to contain in the beginning.

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars have two nods for their hit duet song at Grammys 2025

Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars were last spotted together when they collaborated on their hit song, “Die With a Smile” which is also nominated for Song of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. The song was released in August 2024 and was a runaway hit for the artists. It was the first time that the two got together for a song.

Advertisment

Also read: Udit Narayan garners massive backlash over kissing female fans, singer reacts: ‘All this is fans' craze’

The song has so far got consecutive weeks No. 1 standing on the chart in 2025.

On night of February 1, Lady Gaga made a special appearance at FireAid, held in Los Angeles to raise donations for wildfire relief. She closed out the evening with three songs, including “Shallow” and “Always Remember Us This Way,” as well as a new song titled “All I Need Is Time”.

Advertisment

Also read: Viral video | Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson took a holy dip at Maha Kumbh 2025

Addressing the crowd, Lady Gaga said, “When I was thinking about what to sing tonight, I thought I’d do something hopeful for you, and I was thinking about my songs and nothing seemed quite right. So me and my friend Michael, my fiance, my love, we wrote this song for you. It’s just for tonight, it’s just for you. I think we all need a lot of things right now, but I think something we also may need is time. Time is a healer.”