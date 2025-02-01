

For those who were wondering whether Coldplay singer Chris Martin took a dip in the holy waters at Mahakumbh? Yes, he did.

Advertisment

The British singer has been in India for over weeks now, and after wrapping the Indian-led Music Of The Spheres World Tour, he along with his girlfriend and actress Dakota Johnson, visited the Indian city of Prayagraj, where the religious gathering of Maha Kumbh is underway.

Chris Martin takes a holy dip

Days after Martin visited Prayagraj, a video has gone viral showing the singer and Dakota taking a dip in the holy river.

Advertisment

The clip has been shared by an Instagram user who recorded the singer and the actress as they took the holy dip at Sangam.

The ''Yellow'' actor and Dakota were seen walking towards the river for the bathing that has a huge significance in the Hindu religion.

Martin was seen praying with folded hands as he took a dip. He also greets his fans with a smile on realising that he was being recorded.

Advertisment

Sharing the video on Instagram, the fan wrote, “When you chose Kumbh over Coldplay but Mahadev has different plans and Coldplay comes to you!! Chris Martin wins for his respect to triveni Sangam and kumbh!”

The clip has been widely shared by fans across the social media handles.

One user wrote, ''Did you plan for Kumbh Mela over Coldplay or YOU DID NOT GET THE TICKET??''

Another wrote, ''Coldplay or Mahakumbh? She said coldplay! But coldplay is at Mahakumbh😂.''

Chris Martin and his girlfriend Dakota are making the most out of their time in the South Asian country. A day after wrapping the Indian leg of the tour in Ahmedabad on Aug 26, the couple visited Prayagraj to witness the massive religious event.

Before visiting Mahakumbh, the couple also visited the renowned Babulnath Temple. Dressed in traditional attire, the couple offered prayers at the renowned Shiva temple in Mumbai.

Later, the 50 Shades of Grey actress also visited Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple.