Indian singer Udit Narayan found himself in hot waters after a video of him kissing his female fans at his recent show went viral on the internet.

Narayan, a well-known singer, has responded to the immense backlash over his unusual behaviour.

Udit Narayan's viral kissing video

The controversy began after a video of the singer went viral from his recent indoor concert, where he was seen kissing his female fans while singing the hit number "Tip Tip Barsa Paani" from the film Mohra.

The clip from the live performance shows the veteran singer posing with female fans for a selfie when he suddenly starts kissing them on the cheek. However, things took an unexpected turn when a fan tried to kiss him on the cheek after the selfie. Instead, Narayan tilted his head and kissed the fan on the lips.

Watch the clip here:

The video quickly went viral, garnering mixed reactions.

While some fans made fun of the incident, others expressed disappointment over the singer's behaviour towards female fans.

Udit Narayan reacts to the viral video

Responding to the backlash, the singer said that fans are enthusiastic and encourage such behaviour.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, the singer said, "Fans itne deewane hote hain na. Hum log aise nahi hain, hum decent log gain (Fans are crazy. We are not like this, we are decent people). Some people encourage this and show their love through this. Udaake kya karna hai ab iss cheez ko (What is the point of making a big deal out of this)? There are so many people in the crowd, and we have bodyguards present too. But fans think they are getting a chance to meet, so someone extends their hands for a handshake, some kiss the hands... yeh sab deewangi hoti hai. Uspe itna dhyaan nahi dena chahiye (All this is fans' craze, it shouldn't be given so much attention)."