Budget 2025: FM Nirmala Sitharaman pays tribute to Madhubani art, dons elegant off-white saree

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget for 2025-26. For the past eight years, her saree choices have been a topic of discussion. She has dominated budget-day headlines with her exquisite collection of sarees that has showcased her love for Handloom sarees and Indian craftsmanship.

Nirmala Sitharaman pays tribute to Madhubani art

For her 8th budget, Sitharaman chose an artisanal masterpiece as she wore an elegant off-white saree with a gold border and intricate colourful print. She paired her saree with a contrasting red blouse. She opted to accessories her look with minimal gold jewellery, including a chain, earrings and bangles.

#UnionBudget2025 | Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is wearing a saree as a tribute to Madhubani Art and the skill of Padma awardee Dulari Devi.



With this year's choice, FM paid tribute to Madhubani art by wearing a saree gifted by Padma Shri awardee Dulari Devi. The finance minister met Devi during a credit outreach event at Mithila Art Institute, where they shared thoughts on Bihar's rich Madhubani art tradition. While presenting the saree, Dulari Devi asked the FM to wear it for the budget day.

Nirmala Sitharaman's love for Indian textiles

Over the years, Sitharam has actively promoted India's rich heritage of handwoven textiles and underrated craftsmanship through the variety of sarees she has worn.

For the 2024 budget, she chose a white silk Mangalagiri saree, honouring the heritage of Andhra Pradesh. Earlier, in Feb 2024, during the interim budget, she wore a blue saree featuring traditional Kantha embroidery from West Bengal.