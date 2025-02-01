Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the Union Budget for the financial year 2025-26 on Saturday (Feb 1). The budget speech began at 11:00 AM (IST) in the Lok Sabha, where she will be outlining the government's revenue expectations and expenditure plans. Following her address in the lower house, the Budget documents will be submitted in the Rajya Sabha.

This marks Sitharaman's eighth consecutive Union Budget, setting a record for a finance minister's most successive budget presentations.

Budget Session of Parliament begins

The Budget Session commenced on Friday (Jan 31), with President Droupadi Murmu delivering her address to theParliament. The session has been divided into two phases—the first part runs until February 13, while the second part will take place from March 10 to April 4.

On Friday, Sitharaman also tabled the Economic Survey in Parliament, which forecasts India’s GDP growth to be within 6.3-6.8% for the upcoming financial year.

Where to watch the Budget speech live

The Budget speech will be streamed live from 11:00 am on February 1. Viewers can watch it on:

The official Union Budget website (indiabudget.gov.in)

Sansad TV

Expectations from Budget 2025

The upcoming budget is anticipated to bring key reforms, particularly in the agriculture sector. There is speculation about major tax changes, including the phasing out of the old tax regime, as per media reports. Balancing economic growth and fiscal consolidation will be a key challenge, especially with rising inflation. There is also growing demand for ‘industry’ status for the real estate sector and increased budgetary support for artificial intelligence (AI) development.

PM Modi and President Murmu on Budget 2025

Ahead of the Budget, President Droupadi Murmu hinted at potential tax relief for the middle class, emphasising their role in India’s economic progress.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed optimism about the Budget’s impact on the economy. Speaking to the media outside Parliament, he said, "Ahead of the Budget session, I bow down to Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity... I pray that Goddess Lakshmi continues to bless the poor and middle class of our country. It is a matter of great pride that India has completed 75 years as a democratic nation."

Stock market to remain open on Budget day

Despite February 1 falling on a Saturday, the Indian stock market (BSE and NSE) will remain open due to the Budget announcement.

A statement from the exchanges confirmed, "On account of the presentation of the Union Budget, Exchange shall be conducting a live trading session on February 1, 2025."

(With inputs from agencies)