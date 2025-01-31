New Delhi, India: Today (Friday, Jan 31) at 11 am, Indian President Droupadi Murmu addressed a joint session of Parliament, officially marking the beginning of the Budget Session 2024-25. After her address, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey 2024-25 in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha separately.

According to the Parliamentary Bulletin, the Budget Session will be conducted in two phases. The first part of the Budget session began on January 31, with the Union Budget presentation by the Finance Minister scheduled for February 1. India's budget session will conclude on February 13.