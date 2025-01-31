New Delhi, India: Today (Friday, Jan 31) at 11 am, Indian President Droupadi Murmu addressed a joint session of Parliament, officially marking the beginning of the Budget Session 2024-25. After her address, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey 2024-25 in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha separately.
According to the Parliamentary Bulletin, the Budget Session will be conducted in two phases. The first part of the Budget session began on January 31, with the Union Budget presentation by the Finance Minister scheduled for February 1. India's budget session will conclude on February 13.
Jan 31, 2025 14:35 IST
India Budget Session Day 1 LIVE Updates | This LIVE blog has been closed
Read major highlights from President Droupadi Murmu's commencement speech here:
Jan 31, 2025 13:16 IST
India Budget Session Day 1 LIVE Updates: Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tables the Economic Survey 2024-25 in Rajya Sabha— ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2025
House adjourned for the day. pic.twitter.com/sXQPdLPzdz
Jan 31, 2025 13:07 IST
India Budget Session Day 1 LIVE Updates: Lok Sabha adjourned till 11 am on 1st February 2025
The Lower House of the Parliament has been adjourned till 11 am on February 1, 2025.
Jan 31, 2025 13:06 IST
India Budget Session Day 1 LIVE Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tables the Economic Survey 2024-25 in Lok Sabha
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tables the Economic Survey 2024-25 in Lok Sabha on the first day of the Budget session of Parliament pic.twitter.com/ZRz6nednkY— ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2025
Jan 31, 2025 13:05 IST
India Budget Session Day 1 LIVE Updates: Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members pay tribute to the late former PM Dr Manmohan Singh.
Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members pay tribute to the late former PM Dr Manmohan Singh. Both Houses of Parliament adopt resolutions to be conveyed as sentiments of the MPs to the family of Dr Manmohan Singh pic.twitter.com/bSatYfOcrY— ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2025
Jan 31, 2025 13:04 IST
India Budget Session Day 1 LIVE Updates: Congress MP Sonia Gandhi said the President was tired, and could hardly speak.
Soon after the speech of President Droupadi Murmu ended, Congress MP Sonia Gandhi while talking to the media outside the Parliament said that the President was getting very tired by the end, and could hardly speak.
Jan 31, 2025 12:46 IST
India Budget Session Day 1 LIVE Updates: LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi along with Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra leave Parliament.
#WATCH | Congress MP & LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi along with party MPs Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Parliament at the start of the Budget session of Parliament pic.twitter.com/9yXnxUZBvK— ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2025
Jan 31, 2025 12:34 IST
India Budget Session Day 1 LIVE Updates: Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed his condolences over the incident that took place during Maha Kumbh.
Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed his condolences over the incident that took place on 'Mauni Amavasya' during Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. He prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.
Jan 31, 2025 12:22 IST
India Budget Session Day 1 LIVE Updates: President Murmu departs for Rashtrapati Bhavan
President Droupadi Murmu departs for Rashtrapati Bhavan from Parliament after addressing a joint sitting of both Houses pic.twitter.com/WcafSK6HUl— ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2025
Jan 31, 2025 12:07 IST
India Budget Session Day 1 LIVE Updates: President Murmu's speech ends
President Murmu says, "The country has taken several historic steps to protect the country's borders and ensure internal security....The govt has also taken steps towards self-reliance in the defence sector. From Make in India, we have moved to make for the world..." pic.twitter.com/B1ELcDTeSu— ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2025
Jan 31, 2025 12:00 IST
India Budget Session Day 1 LIVE Updates | President says situation in J&K changed with abrogation of Article 370
Addressing the joint session of Parliament, Indian President Droupadi Murmu said that with her government's abrogation of Article 370, the situation in Jammu and Kashmir has changed.
Jan 31, 2025 11:57 IST
India Budget Session Day 1 LIVE Updates | Govt made efforts to end Northeast's alienation: Prez Murmu
My government has made efforts to end the feeling of alienation in the people of India's northeast: President Murmu
Jan 31, 2025 11:47 IST
India Budget Session Day 1 LIVE Updates | President Murmu says govt working to increase income of farmers
Government working to give appropriate rates to farm produce and increase the income of farmers, says President Murmu.
Jan 31, 2025 11:29 IST
India Budget Session Day 1 LIVE Updates | Watch - Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slams Modi government
#WATCH | #BudgetSession | Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says, "They (govt) neither discuss the real issues nor give replies. The last session (of parliament) was also washed away, no discussion took place." pic.twitter.com/NifF3naY5N— ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2025
Jan 31, 2025 11:27 IST
India Budget Session Day 1 LIVE Updates | Traders eye India budget 2025 announcements
Jan 31, 2025 11:24 IST
India Budget Session Day 1 LIVE Updates | India AI mission started, says President Murmu
"Our aim is to make India a global innovation powerhouse...In the area of artificial intelligence, India AI Mission has been started," said President Murmu.
Jan 31, 2025 11:21 IST
India Budget Session Day 1 LIVE Updates | President Murmu on women empowernment
My government believes in empowering the country under the leadership of women: President Murmu.
Jan 31, 2025 11:20 IST
India Budget Session Day 1 LIVE Updates | 9.1 million self-help groups empowered under National Rural Livelihood Mission: Prez Murmu
President Murmu says more than 91 lakh (9.1 million) self-help groups are being empowered under National Rural Livelihood Mission.
Jan 31, 2025 11:18 IST
India Budget Session Day 1 LIVE Updates | Theird term of BJP faster and better: Murmu
The third term of BJP government is witnessing work at thrice the speed of previous administrations, says President Murmu in Parliament.
Jan 31, 2025 11:14 IST
India Budget Session Day 1 LIVE Updates | President aanounces expansion of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana
The government has decided to expand Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to provide new homes to three crore additional families, said President Murmu.
Jan 31, 2025 11:13 IST
India Budget Session Day 1 LIVE Updates | Indian economy 'doing better compared to other economies in the world': Union Minister Pralhad Joshi
#WATCH | #BudgetSession | Union Minister Pralhad Joshi says, "India's economy is doing better compared to other economies in the world..."— ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2025
The union minister adds, "Arvind Kejriwal and the leaders of the so-called INDI alliance don't maintain the dignity of the institutions...… pic.twitter.com/0CYHlMD6Qq
Jan 31, 2025 11:11 IST
India Budget Session Day 1 LIVE Updates | India on its way to become world's third biggest economy: Murmu
President Murmu while addressing the joint session of the Indian Parliament said that under the decade-long administration of her government, India is about to achieve the distinction of being the world's third-biggest economy.
Jan 31, 2025 11:08 IST
India Budget Session Day 1 LIVE Updates | Budget session begins
Addressing a joint sitting of Parliament, President Droupadi Murmu said, "My government has started 'Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan' for five crore people of the tribal society."
Jan 31, 2025 11:07 IST
India Budget Session Day 1 LIVE | President Murmu pays tributes to former PM Manmohan Singh and the victims of Maha Kumbh stampede
President Droupadi Murmu in her budget session commencement speech paid tribute to former PM Manmohan Singh, who died on Dec 26, 2024. She also expressed her condolences to the families of the victims of the Maha Kumbh stampede.
Jan 31, 2025 11:01 IST
India Budget Session Day 1 LIVE Updates | Budget session begins
The budget session for the financial year 2024-24 has begun.
Jan 31, 2025 10:58 IST
India Budget Session Day 1 LIVE Updates | Guard of Honour welcomes Indian President
PM Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, along with other dignitaries and a guard of honour welcomed Indian President Droupadi Murmu ahead of the budget session in Parliament.
Jan 31, 2025 10:54 IST
India Budget Session Day 1 LIVE Updates | President Murmu reaches Parliament
President Droupadi Murmu's ceremonial six-horse driven buggy has reached the Indian Parliament premises.
Jan 31, 2025 10:47 IST
India Budget Session Day 1 LIVE Updates | President Murmu's caravan moves towards Parliament
#WATCH | President Droupadi Murmu departs from Rashtrapati Bhavan for the Parliament building, to address the joint sitting of both Houses at the beginning of the Budget session— ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2025
Video source: DD News pic.twitter.com/HDTw20bOkx
Jan 31, 2025 10:35 IST
India Budget Session Day 1 LIVE | Speaker of Lok Sabha Om Birla arrives
Speaker of the Lok Sabha Om Birla arrives in Parliament ahead of budget session.
Jan 31, 2025 10:31 IST
India Budget Session Day 1 LIVE Updates | PM Modi prays for the underprivileged ahead of budget session
Ahead of the Indian Parliament's Budget Session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his heartfelt wishes, praying to Goddess Lakshmi to bless the poor and middle class of the nation.
"It is a matter of great pride that India completed 75 years as a democratic nation. India has established itself well on the global pedestal...This is the first complete budget of my third term. I can confidently say that in 2047, when India will complete 100 years of Independence, India will fulfil its aim of Viksit Bharat and this budget will give new energy and hope to the nation..." he said.
#WATCH | #BudgetSession | PM Modi says, "I pray that Maa Lakshmi continues to bless the poor and middle class of our country. It is a matter of great pride that India completed 75 years as a democratic nation. India has established itself well on the global pedestal...This is the… pic.twitter.com/BF2dT2oTz9— ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2025
Jan 31, 2025 10:28 IST
India Budget Session Day 1 LIVE Updates | PM Modi, Union Minister Shah arrive for budget session
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Union Minister Amit Shah have arrived at the Parliament in New Delhi for the first day of this year's budget session.
Jan 31, 2025 10:18 IST
India Budget Session Day 1 LIVE Updates | Rupee dips slightly ahead of Economic Survey release
In early trading on Friday, the Indian rupee saw a marginal dip, losing 3 paise to trade at ₹86.65 against the US dollar. This slight depreciation comes just ahead of the much-anticipated release of the Economic Survey 2024-25.
Jan 31, 2025 09:52 IST
India Budget Session Day 1 LIVE Updates | Budget session key dates
The Budget Session of the Indian Parliament for 2024-2025 will unfold in two distinct phases, according to the Parliamentary Bulletin. Kicking off today (Jan 31), the first phase will run until February 13, with the Union Budget scheduled for February 1.
Following a brief break, the second phase will begin on March 10 and conclude on April 4.
Notable discussions are set for February 3, 4, and 6, "with the reply set for February 6, provisionally allotted for discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address to be moved by a Member and seconded by another Member," read the bulletin.
Jan 31, 2025 09:29 IST
India Budget Session Day 1 LIVE Updates | Indian economy set for 6.6% growth in 2025: UN Report
According to the latest report from the United Nations, India’s economy is expected to grow by 6.6 per cent in 2025. This promising projection is largely driven by strong private consumption and investment, reports PTI.
Jan 31, 2025 09:27 IST
India Budget Session Day 1 LIVE Updates | Economic Survey 2024-25 to be tabled
Following President Droupadi Murmu's address, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will take the floor to present the Economic Survey 2024-25. The survey, to be tabled separately in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, will offer a comprehensive review of the nation's economic performance for the current financial year.
Stay tuned for more updates as they come!
Jan 31, 2025 09:24 IST
India Budget Session Day 1 LIVE Updates | President Droupadi Murmu to address Parliament soon
In just a few hours, President Droupadi Murmu will deliver her much-anticipated address to both Houses of Parliament, formally marking the commencement of the Budget Session. The President is set to speak at 11 am today during the joint sitting.
Stay tuned as the proceedings unfold.