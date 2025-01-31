Indian President Droupadi Murmu on Friday (Jan 31) addressed a joint session of the two Houses of the Indian Parliament, marking the beginning of the 2024-25 Budget Session.

Addressing MPs across party lines, President Murmu highlighted the manifold achievements of her government and said that they have taken historic steps to protect the country's borders and ensure internal security.

During her one-hour-long session commencement speech, the President spoke about a number of achievements and plans for the future, here are the main highlights.

Tributes

President Murmu started her budget session commencement speech by paying tribute to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who recently passed away, and to the victims of a stampede at the Maha Kumbh.

President Murmu highlights rapid progress in the government's third term

Addressing a joint session of Parliament to inaugurate the Budget session, President Murmu underscored the BJP-led government's accelerated efforts to tackle "policy paralysis" and implement transformative policies. She described the third term of the administration as one characterised by work being carried out at "thrice the speed" of previous governments, citing significant decisions on Waqf boards and the push for the "One Nation, One Election" initiative.

"The third term of the government is witnessing work at thrice the speed of previous administrations. The government has taken big decisions on issues such as Waqf boards and One Nation, One Election," she said.

Government's key priorities

Reflecting on the government's policy agenda, the Indian President highlighted its focus on farmers, youth education, employment generation, and addressing policy stagnation.

Her government has worked with determination to end "policy paralysis" and has "recognised the contribution of the middle class", said the president.

Murmu also highlighted her government's commitment to prioritising the economic empowerment of farmers by ensuring they receive appropriate rates for farm produce.

She also highlighted the government's push for the economic empowerment of the cooperative sector.

"Many employment opportunities are being created as various steps are being taken for economic empowerment of the cooperative sector," she said.

Major achievements and initiatives

President Murmu outlined a series of flagship programmes and milestones achieved by the government:

Housing: Expansion of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana aims to provide homes to 3 crore additional families.

Health: "Under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, the government decided to provide health insurance to 6 crore citizens aged 70 years and above," she said.

Additionally, she said that "the U-WIN portal has been launched to keep track of the vaccination schedule for pregnant women and children."

Metro Connectivity: India's metro network has surpassed 1,000 km, said the president.

Jammu and Kashmir: The President noted improvements in the situation in Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370.

Northeast: Murmu also highlighted initiatives to address feelings of alienation in the Northeast. "My government has made efforts to end the feeling of alienation in the people of the northeast," she said.