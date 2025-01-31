Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi set the tone for the Budget Session 2025, expressing confidence that it will infuse new confidence and energy into achieving the goal of a 'Viksit Bharita' (developed India).

Advertisment

While addressing the media before the commencement of the Union Budget session, the Prime Minister said that during this session, as in the past, many significant bills will be discussed in the House. After thorough deliberation, these bills will be enacted into law to strengthen the nation.

"The people of the country have given me this responsibility for the third time, and this is the first full Budget of my third term. I can say with full faith that in 2047 when India will be celebrating 100 years of Independence... this Budget will provide new trust and new energy that the country will become 'Viksit' when it will celebrate 100 years of Independence. 140 crore Indians will fulfil this resolution through their collective efforts," PM Modi said.

Also read | India: Centre to introduce 16 bills including Waqf Amendment Act during Budget session

Advertisment

PM Modi prayed to Goddess Lakshmi

The Prime Minister prayed to Maa Laxmi, the Goddess of prosperity to bless the poor and middle-class people of the country. He said that innovation, inclusion, and investment form the base of the country’s economic activity.

"At the beginning of Budget Session today, I bow before Goddess of prosperity - Maa Laxmi. I pray Maa Laxmi to bless the poor and middle-class people of the country. In the third term, we will focus on India's all-round development. We are moving ahead on mission mode...Innovation, inclusion and investment form the base of our economic activity,” he said.

Advertisment

Also read | India Budget Session Day 1 LIVE | Budget session begins with President Murmu's speech

Prime Minister calls out young MPs’ contribution to Viksit Bharat

Calling out the young MPs, the Prime Minister said that it is a golden opportunity for them to contribute to strengthening Viksit Bharat.

"In this budget session, all MPs will contribute to strengthening Viksit Bharat, especially the young MPs, since it is a golden opportunity for them. They will be witness to the Viksit Bharat... I hope that we will stand up to the hopes and expectations of people. Ours is a young nation, and today 20-25-year-olds will be the greatest beneficiaries of Viksit Bharat by the time they are 50 years old...They will be at the helm of policymaking. The efforts to fulfil our vision of Viksit Bharat will be a huge gift for our young generation,” PM Modi said.

Also read | Union Budget 2025: Prime Ministers who presented Union Budget

Takes a dig at opposition

Further, taking a dig at the opposition, PM Narendra Modi said that this is the first budget session since 2014 that didn’t witness any foreign interference.

"You must have noticed... from 2014 till today, this is the first Parliament session before which no 'Videshi Chingari' (foreign interference) has been there. There has been no attempt to ignite fire from a foreign country. I have been noticing for the last 10 years that people were sitting ready to do mischief before every session and many in our country leave no stone unturned to fan these sparks,” he said.

(With inputs from agencies)