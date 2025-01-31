Sixteen key bills are set to be tabled in Parliament's Budget session, which kicks off on Friday (Jan 31). These bills include the Finance Bill 2025, amendments to the Waqf Act and Banking Regulations Act, and a proposal to merge the Indian Railways Act and the Indian Railways Board Act.

Following the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, the Indian government is reportedly focusing on ensuring the smooth passage of the Immigration and Foreigners Bill. The legislation is expected to introduce stricter measures for immigration control, enhance border security, and empower authorities to take decisive action against illegal migrants.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget on Saturday (Feb 1).

Others bills

The other Bills included in the priority list for legislative business for the budget session include the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024 to disaster preparedness and response mechanisms, the Finance Bill, 2025, which is crucial for implementing fiscal policies outlined in the Union Budget and the Tribhuvan Sahkari University Bill, 2025.

Bills looking to safeguard financial interests related to the aviation sector and change current regulations relating to immigration and the entry of foreigners are also expected this session.

In this session, Finance Minister Sitharaman will present an eighth union budget - leaving her just two behind the record of 10 set by Morarji Desai.

Waqf (Amendment) Bill

The bill proposing 44 changes to Waqf laws - the way Muslim charitable properties are managed in this country - was presented in Parliament in August last year.

The controversial bill triggered furious protests from the opposition as soon as it was tabled and referred to a joint committee led by BJP MP Jagadambika Pal. The JPC - which held nearly three dozen sittings, but was rocked by chaos and protests from outnumbered opposition members, who said their concerns were being ignored - presented its report this week.

What is an Economic Survey?

The Economic Survey document, prepared by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance and formulated under the supervision of the chief economic adviser, gives insights into the state of the economy and various indicators of 2024-25 (April-March) and some outlook for the next fiscal.

The Economy Survey document may also give some idea about the tone and texture of the actual Budget for 2025-26, to be presented on Saturday.

