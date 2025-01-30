The Budget Session of Parliament will kick off on Friday (Jan 31) as President Droupadi Murmu will address both Houses of Parliament. The Union Budget 2025 is expected to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1.

The first part of the Budget session of the Parliament will begin on January 31 and conclude on February 13, while the second part of the session is scheduled to commence on March 10 and conclude on April 4.

What is going to happen in Parliament tomorrow?

Half an hour after President Murmu's address, the Rajya Sabha will hold a separate sitting for the transaction of Government Business, according to a parliamentary bulletin issued on Tuesday.

Further, February 3-5 have been provisionally allotted for discussion on the vote of thanks for the President's address, to be moved by one member of parliament and seconded by another.

The Centre is all set to present the first full Budget of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third consecutive term in office.

Earlier today, an all-party meeting was convened by the Centre ahead of the Budget Session.

Congress leader Pramod Tiwari said the Opposition INDIA Bloc will raise “all the issues together” and listed "rising unemployment", the “plight” of farmers, and “the politicisation of Kumbh”, and the alleged preferential treatment for VIPs.

Moreover, the opposition is likely to unite on a few issues, such as the state of the economy and India's preparedness to deal with the likely impact of Trump's policies on immigration, visas, and tariffs.

What is the Union Budget 2025?

The Union Budget 2025 is an annual financial statement that will provide a proposal of expenditures and revenues of the federal government for the next fiscal year, starting April 1, 2025, till March 31, 2026.

Since 2019, various government policies on fiscal, spending, income, and economy have been included in the budget paper, which is also called the bahi-khaata.

Notably, this will be Sitharaman's eighth consecutive budget presentation, and she will become the first Finance Minister to achieve this feat.

The budget presentation will be broadcast on the official TV channels of the government, Doordarshan and Sansad TV.

Moreover, the budget speech will also be streamed on the official YouTube channels of the government.

(With inputs from agencies)