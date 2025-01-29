Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2025 on Saturday (Feb 1). This will be her eighth consecutive budget presentation, becoming the first Finance Minister to achieve this.

Advertisment

What is the Union Budget 2025?

The Union Budget 2025 is an annual financial statement that will provide a proposal of expenditures and revenues of the federal government for the next fiscal year, starting April 1, 2025, till March 31, 2026.

Since 2019, various government policies on fiscal, spending, income and economy have been included in the budget paper, which is also called the bahi-khaata.

Advertisment

Also read | Will the budget provide tax cuts to revive India's growth story?

Union Budget 2025: Date and time

The Union Budget 2025 will be presented in the Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Her speech will start at 11 am on Saturday (Feb 1) in the Lok Sabha.

Advertisment

Union Budget 2025: Where to Watch?

India’s Union Budget presentation will be broadcast on the official TV channels of the government, Doordarshan and Sansad TV.

The budget speech can also be streamed on the official YouTube channels of the government.

Also read | Budget 2025: Beneath the rising new regime adoption, some issues that must be addressed

Sitharaman’s budget presentation can be watched live at https://www.wionews.com/.

To track the latest updates on the Union Budget 2025, follow WION’s live Budget blog here.

The budget documents can be accessed on the Union government’s official website: www.indiabudget.gov.in

The Union Budget Mobile App can also provide access to the budget documents, which include the Annual Financial Statement, Demand for Grants (DG), Finance Bill and others, as per the Consitution.

These documents will be available in Hindi and English languages.