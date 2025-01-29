India's economic growth is stalling as consumer demand is slowing. The broad expectations from the budget include a boost to consumption through corporate and personal tax cuts.

India's growth story is showing signs of cracks. Analysts expect the government to do something about it in the upcoming budget later this week.

According to Nomura Holdings, the government is predicted to unveil business tax cuts in this week's budget. This is to revitalise a flagging economy.

Will India cut taxes to revive growth?

If implemented, the proposal may alleviate investor concerns by increasing business profits. However, concerns over such policies' efficiency in promoting growth have been raised.

Private investments have not recovered after the significant cut in corporate taxes in 2019. Signs of a slowdown in broader consumption are highlighted by Hindustan Unilever's lacklustre earnings in the December quarter.

This has the middle class looking for some tax break. Will the government give in to the middle class's hope to boost demand?

Poor revenue outlook and profit miss have been the narrative in the latest earnings round. For stock market bulls, this earnings season is shaping up to be a replay of the second quarter, signalling further downgrades.

Indian stocks have taken a beating, with the 2 trillion-dollar rally in the nifty index showing signs of cracks. A slowing economy, delayed government spending, and shrinking corporate profits have fuelled a selloff in domestic stocks in the new year.

With the budget around the corner, the government has a chance to reverse the flagging investor sentiment.

The real question is - Will it grab the opportunity?

(With inputs from the agencies)