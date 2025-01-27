An income tax revamp is expected in the Union Budget. The Income Tax Act of 1961 will be rewritten. The aim? Make the laws concise, easy to follow, and reduce litigation. The momentum is with the new tax regime, introduced in 2020-21, which 72% of taxpayers now prefer, with many more likely to adopt it after the tax cuts in 2024.

The new tax regime offers higher tax-free income, fewer deductions, and ease of filing. With next to no deductions and exemptions available in it, taxpayers are spared the cumbersome paperwork of proof submissions. Tax-free income levels are now at ₹7.75 lakh. If we look at the AY 2023-24 data from the Income Tax Department, we see that 70% tax filers reported a taxable income of 5 lakh or less, which means they had no tax liability1. Furthermore, 88% are under the ₹10 lakh limit, and 94% under ₹15 lakh.

From this, we can deduce that nine in 10 taxpayers are either in a no-tax or a low-tax bracket. Most of them will choose the new regime going forward. And therefore, this provides us the opportunity to look at the behavioral shifts triggered by the new regime in the context of troubling new trends and suggest what more could be done.

Here are three asks from the Union Budget as far as personal tax is considered.

Ask #1 — Enhance The 30% S lab To ₹ 18 Lakh