Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2025 on Saturday (Feb 1). This will be her eighth consecutive budget presentation, and she will become the first Finance Minister to achieve this feat.

The Union Budget 2025 is an annual financial statement that will provide a proposal of expenditures and revenues of the federal government for the next fiscal year, starting April 1, 2025, till March 31, 2026.

Finance ministers who presented Union Budget

India’s first Union Budget after independence was presented in November 1947.

Here are the finance ministers who have presented the budget after India’s independence:

RK Shanmukham Chetty (August 15, 1947 - August 17, 1948)

John Matthai (September 22, 1948 - January 26, 1950; January 26, 1950 - May 6, 1950; May 6, 1950 - June 1, 1950)

CD Deshmukh (June 1, 1950 - May 13, 1952; May 13, 1952 - August 1, 1956)

TT Krishnamachari (June 1, 1950 - May 13, 1952; May 13, 1952 - August 1, 1956; August 31, 1963 - December 31, 1965)

Jawaharlal Nehru (August 1, 1956 - August 30, 1956; February 14, 1958 - March 22, 1958)

Morarji Desai (March 22, 1958 - April 10, 1962; April 10, 1962 - August 31, 1963; March 13, 1967 - July 16, 1969)

Sachindra Chaudhuri (January 1, 1966 - January 11, 1966; January 11, 1966 - January 24, 1966; January 24, 1966 - March 13, 1967)

Indira Gandhi (July 16, 1969 - June 27, 1970)

Yashwantrao B. Chavan (June 27, 1970 - March 18, 1971; March 18, 1971 - October 10, 1974)

Chidambaram Subramaniam (October 10, 1974 - March 24, 1977)

Haribhai M. Patel (March 26, 1977 - January 24, 1979)

Charan Singh (January 24, 1979 - July 16, 1979)

R Venkataraman (January 14, 1980 - January 15, 1982)

Pranab Mukherjee (January 15, 1982 - October 31, 1984; October 31, 1984 - December 31, 1984)

VP Singh (December 31, 1984 - January 14, 1985; January 14. 1985 - March 30, 1985; March 30, 1985 - September 25, 1985; September 25, 1985 - January 24, 1987)

Rajiv Gandhi (January 24, 1987 - July 25, 1987)

ND Tiwari (July 25, 1987 - June 25, 1988)

Shankarrao B Chavan (June 25, 1988 - December 2, 1989)

Madhu Dandavate (December 5, 1989 - November 10, 1990)

Yashwant Sinha (November 21, 1990 - June 21, 1991; March 19, 1998 - October 13, 1999; October 13, 1999 - July 1, 2002)

Manmohan Singh (June 21, 1991 - May 16, 1996; November 30, 2008 - January 24, 2009; June 26, 2012 - July 31, 2012)

P Chidambaram (June 1, 1996 - April 21, 1997; May 1, 1997 - March 19, 1998; May 23, 2004 - November 30, 2008; July 31, 2012 - May 26, 2014)

Jaswant Singh (July 1, 2002 - May 22, 2004)

Pranab Mukherjee (January 24, 2009 - May 22, 2009; May 23, 2009 - June 26, 2012)

Arun Jaitley (May 26, 2014 - May 30, 2019)

Piyush Goyal (January 23, 2019 – February 15, 2019)

Nirmala Sitharaman (May 31, 2019 - Incumbent)

