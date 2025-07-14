/Bruno Mars and Rose leave fans speechless with surprise APT performance during LA show

What a reunion! BLACKPINK is currently on their DEADLINE World Tour, and recently, the four members, Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa, delivered an electrifying performance in Los Angeles. However, what made the night truly unforgettable was a surprise appearance by none other than Bruno Mars.



The concert, held at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California, on July 13, reached a new high when Rosé and Bruno Mars performed their viral hit track, ‘’APT.''

Bruno Mars and Rose perform in Los Angeles



Rosé and Bruno Mars lit up the stage with a powerful duet of their song ‘’APT.'' In now-viral clips, the crowd goes wild when the Silk Sonic star appears on screen, and moments later, steps onto the stage. The energy on the stage went to the next level as Rosé joined him, and together, they delivered a thrilling performance.



Rose did not welcome his friend with an announcement. But it was a surprise when he appeared on the screen , then on the stage.



Wearing matching oversized jackets, both pop stars delivered an energetic performance, shared a warm hug, and danced together as they sang the lyrics to their hit song. Rose usually performs ‘’APT'' during her solo performance.



Several clips from the night have gone viral, and fans can't stop gushing about the performance.



One user wrote,''Bruno's smile when Rosé leaned on him… I repeat, HIS SMILE. I’m not surviving this day 😭😭.''

Another user wrote, ''a hooligan just said Bruno Mars hasn't been a guest performer in another artist's concert for 8 years and he did it for Rosé.. i really adore their friendship so much 😭.'' Originally released in October, 2024, the song was a huge hit.



More about BLACKPINK’s DEADLINE Tour



Los Angeles was BLACKPINK’s second stop on their DEADLINE World Tour. After spending a year apart to focus on their solo careers, the group reunited in July to kickstart their tour with two shows in Goyang, South Korea. Over the next six months, the girls will be touring across North America, Asia, and Europe.