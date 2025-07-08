/BLACKPINK recent performance for Deadline Tour in Seoul criticised, Netizens say, 'One thing consistent, the lack of energy'

BLACKPINK’s highly anticipated Deadline reunion tour has officially kicked off in South Korea. Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa, and Rosé opened the tour with a powerful performance at Goyang Stadium, sending their fans into a frenzy. However, the K-pop girl group is facing the heat for their energy in their performance. There have been earlier instances in which they have been criticized for their lack of energy, stamina issues, and inconsistent lip syncing.

Netizens slam BLACKPINK's lack of enthusiasm for their recent tour

Several netizens took to social media platforms to slam their performances, and a few have shared clips of Tate McRae comparing the energy while performing on stage. One user wrote, "If Blackpink is one thing, it’s consistent, the lack of energy, and not being in sync".

Another user wrote, "The lack of practice is evident on that stage, Blackpink, oh my god, what are we doing?".

"I feel like somebody put some dark magic into this song because this is like the one choreography Blackpink consistently messes up https://x.com/NalnalNalla/status/1941693024633041169/video/1", wrote the third user.

A social media user wrote, "Blackpink is seriously so embarrassing, I can't believe I stanned them like why can't y'all not dance in sync for a song that's been out since 2017 like WTF how do y'all still have careers".

What do we know about the Deadline Tour?

Deadline World Tour is the ongoing third worldwide concert tour and the fourth overall tour by South Korean girl group BLACKPINK. It began on July 5, at the Goyang Stadium in South Korea, and will conclude on January 25, 2026, at the Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong.