/BLACKPINK 2025 World Tour: Find out where they're performing - all dates and countries confirmed

K-pop sensation BLACKPINK is back on stage with their much-awaited DEADLINE World Tour, and their millions of fans couldn’t be more excited. Kicking off in July, the tour will see the K-pop stars, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, set the stage on fire with their chart-topping hits, from their earliest tracks to their latest releases.

The BLACKPINK members began their tour at Goyang Stadium earlier this month and will be performing across the globe. The opening shows, held on July 5 and 6 at Goyang Stadium, marked Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa's return to the stage together as they gave a memorable performance, thrilling millions of fans as they sang the group's all-time classics like Kill This Love, BOOMBAYAH, Pink Venom and DDU-DU DDU-DU. The DEADLINE World Tour marks the K-pop group's third worldwide concert tour and fourth tour overall. The tour will conclude on Jan 25, 2026, at Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong.