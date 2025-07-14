/BLACKPINK 2025 World Tour: Find out where they're performing - all dates and countries confirmed

From South Korea to the USA and Canada, the tour has 16 stops, starting from July 5 at Goyang in Korea to Hong Kong on January 24. Here's a full schedule of BLACKPINK DEADLINE Concert Schedule
K-pop sensation BLACKPINK is back on stage with their much-awaited DEADLINE World Tour, and their millions of fans couldn’t be more excited. Kicking off in July, the tour will see the K-pop stars, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, set the stage on fire with their chart-topping hits, from their earliest tracks to their latest releases.
The BLACKPINK members began their tour at Goyang Stadium earlier this month and will be performing across the globe. The opening shows, held on July 5 and 6 at Goyang Stadium, marked Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa's return to the stage together as they gave a memorable performance, thrilling millions of fans as they sang the group's all-time classics like Kill This Love, BOOMBAYAH, Pink Venom and DDU-DU DDU-DU. The DEADLINE World Tour marks the K-pop group's third worldwide concert tour and fourth tour overall. The tour will conclude on Jan 25, 2026, at Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong.
From South Korea to the USA and Canada, the tour has 16 stops, starting from July 5 at Goyang in Korea to Hong Kong on January 24.
Here's a full schedule of BLACKPINK DEADLINE Concert Schedule
July 5 & 6 – Goyang, Goyang Stadium (South Korea)
July 12 & 13 – SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles (USA)
July 18 – Soldier Field, Chicago (USA)
July 22 & 23 – Toronto, Rogers Stadium (Canada)
July 26 & 27 – New York, Citi Field (USA)
August 2 & 3 – Paris, Stade de France (France)
August 6 – Milan, Ippodromo Snai La Maura (Italy)
August 9 – Barcelona, Estadi Olímpic (Spain)
August 15 & 16 – London, Wembley Stadium (United Kingdom)
October 18 & 19 – Kaohsiung, Kaohsiung National Stadium (Taiwan)
October 24, 25 & 26 – Bangkok, Rajamangala National Stadium (Thailand)
November 1 & 2 – Jakarta, Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium (Indonesia)
November 22 & 23 – Bulacan, Philippine Arena (Philippines)
November 29 & 30 – Singapore, National Stadium (Singapore)
January 16, 17 and 18 – Tokyo, Tokyo Dome (Japan)
January 24 and 25 – Kai Tak Stadium, Kowloon City (Hong Kong)